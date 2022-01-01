Menu

Donatien MOINARD

PARIS 8

En résumé

Analytical and intensely motivated young professional primed to demonstrate a strong work ethic and build upon 3 years of undergraduate training. Skilled in identifying project needs and developing innovative solutions to complex engineering challenges. Proficient collaborator and communicator capable of working well in both independent and in group settings.


Linkedin Profile:
ca.linkedin.com/pub/donatien-moinard-★-exploring-new-opportunities-in-canada/6a/208/198/fr

Mes compétences :
voile
sports
Nautisme
Microsoft Office
Solidworks
Pneumatics
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Mac OS X
Flow analysis
Feasibility Studies
Automate programming
Apple Keynote

Entreprises

  • GROUPE EPC - PROJECT MANAGEMENT ENGINEER

    PARIS 8 2014 - 2014 Successful designed and assembled a prototype ($15,000) and managed all phases of project including: design,
    evaluation and testing. The prototype is a portable to used within toxic building areas (asbestos) and successful in
    enhance worker safety and saved time and money.

    Designed all aspects of the prototype's electrical parts and worked with in small teams of 3 mechanical
    engineers and designers.
    Anticipated and problem-solved synchronisation between mechanical and electrical assembly
    Programmed the coding for automation, tested and controlled the automatic system
    Estimated the projected budget and placed orders with various suppliers (Rexel, Schneider, Siemens)
    Met with client bi-weekly to report action plan and progress.

  • Altema - Mechanical technician

    2012 - 2014 Met target by developing a specific prototype machine to fix a rubber band on drum conveyor to be used to extract mineral from rock. This made the production more rapid and safe for workers.

  • BENETEAU International Group - JUNIOR ENGINEER

    2011 - 2014 Started as an Engineer Project Assistant and from 2012 to 2014, I was responsible for two projects:
      Logistic Department (USA): I was successful in improving the spreader bar tools production by reducing the quantity of tools used by 33% in South Carolina USA with a limited budget of $5 000 for production.  
    Industrialization Department: Conducted and scheduled a feasibility study which successful improved the efficiency of balsa wood cutting for mass production of international branded boats, such as Beneteau, Jeanneau and Lagoon.

    Analyzed process and determined main issue and action plan, while working in collaboration with senior management responsible for production, in English, Spanish and French.
    Problem-solved technical issues with supplies, engineers and experts in laser and water jet cutting
    Proactive to anticipate what is needed in all project phases to minimize any production loss (time and money) in the final implementation phase
    Determined final budget for a good return on investment for clients

