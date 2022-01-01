Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Donatienne MINOUNGOU
Ajouter
Donatienne MINOUNGOU
OUAGADOUGOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Entreprises
SETOA BURKINA
- Exploitante commerciale
2012 - maintenant
FCS
- Logisticienne
2011 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdellah A.
Alain GREVET
Aminatou Nafony TRAORE
Coulibaly YACOUBA
Haythem DJEBALI
Laure YAMÉOGO
Noufou.nana@yahoo.fr NANA
Reine COULIBALY