Donatienne VILLECHANOUX
Ajouter
Donatienne VILLECHANOUX
SÃO PAULO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Benevolat
- Organisation d evenements
2006 - maintenant
aide à un foyer d'accueil pour enfants, au BRESIL où je vis;(recherche de fond par l'évènementiel)
différentes expériences en évènementiels avec l'association d'accueil de français, animation d'activités
Bred banque populaire
- Responsable d agence
1995 - 1997
BRED BP
- Inspecteur audit interne
1992 - 1995
BRED BP
- Responsable clientèle
1989 - 1991
Formations
Université Paris X Nanterre
Nanterre
1983 - 1988
Maitrise
Réseau
Antonio SANTAELLA
Christophe VILLECHANOUX
David RODRIGUES
Fatima KAMEL
Frederique VILLECHANOUX
Jean GONCALVES
Pauline VILLECHANOUX
Sophie BLOCH