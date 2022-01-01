Menu

Ebon G. ARNAUD C.

Paris

En résumé

Open to every human being without distinction
Teamwork and collaboration
Spirit of listening and respect for ddlines
Able to work under pressure

arnaudebang578@yahoo.fr
ebon.gouby@gmail.com
+221 77 444 09 23

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SQL Server
Administration système
Administration de bases de données
SAP R/3
HP storage
Routeur Cisco
Helpdesk IT
IT Services Management
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows Server
Aruba ; airwatch ; Good ;
Microsoft Exchange 2010;2003;2008
Backup Exec 2010,2012
Sécurité informatique
Hyperion Financial Management
Gestion des Fournisseurs
Développement web
Microsoft SharePoint
Communication

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - Webmaster Afrique Centrale & Afrique de l'Ouest

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Sanofi - (Consultant) Administrateur Systeme & Sécurité West Africa

    Paris 2009 - 2014

  • B.I.T MIGRATION - (Consultant) Administrateur Systeme & Réseau informatique

    2009 - 2010

Formations

  • UAHB (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2009 Master 2

    Téléinformatique / Réseaux Télécommunication

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :