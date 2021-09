Edhouaibia HAKIMA

My name is Hakima Edhouaibia. I am an engineer from Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Ingénieurs de Tunis (ENSIT) pursuing the option :Production and Conception.



During my studies, i had a solid cross training covering mainly applied mathematics, projects management, economy, structures, materials, Quality, 3D conception.



I am interested in design and conception, Management, Lean Manufacturing, 3D modeling and New technology.



Mes compétences :

Lean Manufacturing

Continuous Improvement

CATIA

Solidworks

Mechanical Engineering

GNU