Edouard DOSSOT

Tourcoing

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Supply chain
Project management
International business development
Management
WEB
Logistique
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Embisphere - RFID Sales Manager

    Tourcoing 2015 - maintenant

  • Decathlon International - Logistics Team Manager - Bangkok

    2013 - 2015 IMPORT / EXPORT / INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT

    - Production countries:
    2014-2015: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka (6000 TEUs)
    2013-2014: Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore (1500 TEUs)

    - Destination countries: Europe, China, Russia, Brazil, Singapore
    - Direct Management: 4 Export Transport Manager

    Our team target is to guaranty the product availability, at the lowest global cost. We optimize Decathlon's Supply Chain from Supplier until our destination country warehouses, working on 4 aspects: Transport, Logistics, Customs and Supply Chain.

    Main projects:
    - 4PL solution, Control Tower Set-up
    - Warehousing, Quality Control
    - Customs Brokerage

  • Decathlon International - Logistics Project Manager - Shanghai

    2011 - 2012 WAREHOUSING (5 Projects / 5 Teams / 15 people)

    - 3 Projects on Warehouse Departments: Reserve / Picking / Expedition:
    • Process improvement, Area reorganization, WMS setting
    • Target: Improve productivity, lead time, m2 usage

    - 2 others projects:
    • Piloting/Reporting Tool launching
    • Training supports and cession review

    - Functional management of 5 operational teams (around 15 persons totally)
    - Warehouse relay: “IT Software Development” and “New Process”

  • LMCU - Engineer Assistant

    Tours 2010 - 2010

  • Iteem Student Union (BDE) - President

    2010 - 2011 - Team manager (16 members): organization of events, conferences, networking, parties, etc.
    • Graduation ceremony organization: 500 guests / Budget: 20 000€
    • Global Entrepreneurship week: 3 events / Around 400 guests totally

    - Around 100 000€ of financial flows a year

    - Centrale Lille Alumni Board of Directors Member

  • Decathlon - Sales Assistant - Decathlon Campus

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2009

  • Association Sailin'Teem - Club de Voile Iteem - Treasure

    2009 - 2010 - Edhec Sailing Race 2010 Participation
    - Treasury/Accounting management: 19 000€

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Raleigh 2012 - 2013 Master of Science International Business

    - 1st semester: Doing Business in the US (Raleigh, NC)
    - 2nd semester: Doing Business in China (Suzhou)

  • Iteem, Ecole Centrale De Lille, SKEMA Business School (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2008 - 2013 Ingénieur diplomé de l'Ecole Centrale de Lille, spécialité génie industriel et entrepreneurial

    As a department of Ecole Centrale de Lille, Iteem offers training as Engineer-Manager-Entrepreneur in partnership with SKEMA Business School
Réseau

