Romain SION

Mes compétences :
Vie associative
Manager
Entrepreneur
International
Innovation
Ingénierie
Dynamisme
Entreprises
Blisce
- Investment Director
2015 - maintenantblisce/ operates as the holding company of Alexandre Mars with three main areas of activity:
- blisce/club: enabling second market deals.
- blisce/investors (family office): investing in tech startups (direct/funds), tangible assets and real estate.
- blisce/foundation: working to improve child wellbeing supporting Epic Foundation.
2015 - 2015ORAconsult is a strategic consulting firm which focuses on client and distribution channel strategies, market diversity management with consequences on organisations, steering and human resources involvement, Kpi systems and Performance Pay.
Mission: Identify the main potentials of sale growth for Essilor Malaysia.
✔ Understanding of the external environment (competition, customer behavior, macro-economic insights...)
✔ Analysis of the sale records of the client
✔ Exploration of potential distribution channels on the field in Malaysia
✔ Preparation and participation to the steering committees with the managing director and CFO Malaysia
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Consultant
Courbevoie2014 - 2014Mission: define the client data governance at a major French stakeholder in Asset Servicing (BNP Paribas Securities Services).
✔ Analysis of the operational process and definition of the target operating models
✔ Definition of the data governance among the teams spread in 28 countries (finance, accounting, billing and IT)
✔ Impact analysis of the MIFID regulation on the asset servicing activity
✔ Project management (preparation of the steering committees, planning…)
Decathlon
- Engineer of product industrialization
Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2013Mission: Duplicate, adapt and industrialize the table tennis new range from the European market to the Chinese market and product industrialization in Brazil.
✔ Functional management of a large team of 20 people located in China, France, Portugal and Brazil
✔ Identification of 7 Assembly and component suppliers in China and Brazil
✔ Buying price negotiation and design to cost in factory
✔ Opening of a new lab test in Shanghai (Chinese and European standards)
✔ Product validations and mass production launch
Centrale Lille - Iteem
- President of the Student Union
2011 - 2012President of the Student Union (17 members), Member of the Student Board of Directors of Centrale Lille, Member of the Board of Directors of the Engineer association of Centrale Lille
EF Education First
- EF Ambassador (1st worldwide) & Business developer
Paris2010 - 2014EF is the world leader in linguistic travels. EF owns more than 400 schools and offices across 54 countries (35000 employees).
Mission: Develop of the business through strategic partnerships and the ambassador program (10 hours/week).
✔ Creation of the business model for the opening of a new office in Lille (the project has been approved by the board in Zurich)
✔ Organization of EF conferences/workshops in Paris, Zurich, London and Shanghai
✔ Recruitment and management of a team of five ambassadors in north of France area
✔ Creation of the first university partnerships in France (1 full time employee have been hired after this project)
✔ Sales and commercial actions