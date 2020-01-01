édouard ELCET

J'ai la passion du dessin réaliste, de la beauté des formes humaines, animales et végétales ainsi que des objets techniques. Je suis toujours soucieux de me perfectionner et d'aller plus loin. J'aime communiquer, enseigner, raconter des histoires avec des illustrations. — I have the passion of realistic drawing, of the human, animal, vegetal beauty as well as the one of technical objects. I am always willing to communicate, to teach end to tell stories with illustrations.



Mes compétences :

Adobe Illustrator CS6

3D

Adobe InDesign

Manga Studio EX

Adobe Photoshop