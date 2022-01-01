Retail
El Ghazi AHMED
El Ghazi AHMED
CASABLANCA
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Production
Maintenance industrielle
Après-vente
HYDRAUMAC
- INGENIEUR SAV
maintenant
SICOFAM - Marrakech
- Responsable du Service Maintenance Matériel Roulant
maintenant
SOTEMAG (SteTechnique de Matériel Agricole) - Agadir
- Responsable de Production et Maintenance
maintenant
Compagnie minière de Seksaoua
- Ingénieur responsable maintenance
Casablanca
2010 - maintenant
ENSEM Casablanca (Casablanca)
Casablanca
1995 - 1998
Ingénieur d'état en génie mécanique
Adil TIJANI
Bio Green World Consulting PRODUITS AGRICOLE BIO
Hasnae EL HARTI
Ludovic LECLERCQ
Moha AYATI
Sebastien LAMBERT*
Yns JM