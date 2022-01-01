El Habib LAKHAKHI

Date of Birth: 18/10/1962

Nationality: MOROCCO

Contact: +971-567493511

Email: habibaziz123@yahoo.fr



Fields of competence



• Managements, organization and planning of work of maintenance of a team of

Technicians.

• The technical management of the maintenance of the planes (preventive and curative,

1 and 2 level).

• Diagnosis, disassembling and reassembling of the aeronautical engines.



Track records



▪ 2010-2012 Team Leader Production manufacture aircraft spare DAEROTECHNOLOGIE

• Manages team of skilled workers in a workshop

• Adherence to production schedules

• Monitoring the performance and quality of work done by the team

2002-2010: Chief of flight line(work of 1 level) for 8 planes, in BEFRA

• Management of a team of 20 people. Planes: king 200, fouga, t37b.

• Distribution of work team.

• Planning of periodic inspection.

• Control of the rules of personal and material.

• Completing the form of aircraft.





1998-2002: Propellant foreman (engine, turbo jet turbo propeller

Engine disassembling

• Inspecting in accordance with Maintenance Manual(Turbine- Compressor- combustion chamber)

• Rigging the FCU – Torque –ITT

• Rigging Engine controls

• Engine assembling and installation

• Starting Engine and testing

1986-1998: Mechanic plane with the Workshop 3échelon engines.

• Engine removal.

• Hot section inspection

• Repair organs damaged

• Effect the periodic inspection





Formation and training course





• 2011: B1 license propellant and hydraulic cell DAC

▪ 2009: A License propeller and engine. DAC

• 2004: Certificate of aeronautical Framework of control propellant within the

• Royal Air Forces.

• 1994: Aeronautical obtaining Higher Patent propellant within the Royal Air Forces.

• 1986: Propellant Elementary patent within the Royal Air Forces.

• 1983: Level applied science Oujda.









Data- processing knowledge





• Data processing of office automation: Microsoft Office: Word.







Languages and centers of interests



Languages : Arabic bilingual-French- -English-medium (technical English)



Center interest: Sport, Travel, kitchen.







