El Habib LAKHAKHI

Fields of competence
• Managements, organization and planning of work of maintenance of a team of
Technicians.
• The technical management of the maintenance of the planes (preventive and curative,
1 and 2 level).
• Diagnosis, disassembling and reassembling of the aeronautical engines.
Track records
▪ 2010-2012 Team Leader Production manufacture aircraft spare DAEROTECHNOLOGIE
• Manages team of skilled workers in a workshop
• Adherence to production schedules
• Monitoring the performance and quality of work done by the team
2002-2010: Chief of flight line(work of 1 level) for 8 planes, in BEFRA
• Management of a team of 20 people. Planes: king 200, fouga, t37b.
• Distribution of work team.
• Planning of periodic inspection.
• Control of the rules of personal and material.
• Completing the form of aircraft.
1998-2002: Propellant foreman (engine, turbo jet turbo propeller
Engine disassembling
• Inspecting in accordance with Maintenance Manual(Turbine- Compressor- combustion chamber)
• Rigging the FCU – Torque –ITT
• Rigging Engine controls
• Engine assembling and installation
• Starting Engine and testing
1986-1998: Mechanic plane with the Workshop 3échelon engines.
• Engine removal.
• Hot section inspection
• Repair organs damaged
• Effect the periodic inspection
Formation and training course
• 2011: B1 license propellant and hydraulic cell DAC
▪ 2009: A License propeller and engine. DAC
• 2004: Certificate of aeronautical Framework of control propellant within the
• Royal Air Forces.
• 1994: Aeronautical obtaining Higher Patent propellant within the Royal Air Forces.
• 1986: Propellant Elementary patent within the Royal Air Forces.
• 1983: Level applied science Oujda.
Data- processing knowledge
• Data processing of office automation: Microsoft Office: Word.
Languages and centers of interests
Languages : Arabic bilingual-French- -English-medium (technical English)
Center interest: Sport, Travel, kitchen.
