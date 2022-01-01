Menu

Elena MERLE-BERAL

Senior energy expert with a solid understanding of renewable energy issues and a more general energy policy context

  • International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group) - Senior energy expert

    2011 - maintenant • Managing policy/regulatory activities on clean energy issues in Central Asia and South Caucasus Clean Energy Program and providing input to other IFC advisory projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and other regions;
    • Leading technical assistance to Kazakhstan’s Government to improve the regulatory framework for RE and facilitate integration of RE into Kazakhstan’s power system and electricity market;
    • Developing new business: identifying market opportunities and barriers to investment in RE, and designing technical assistance projects to address these barriers by working with Governments and private companies;

  • International Energy Agency (IEA) - Various positions

    2001 - 2011 • Conducted in-depth reviews of energy policies of several IEA member countries
    • Successfully coordinated IEA cooperation with Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and the Baltic States.
    • Co-managed an IEA initiative on district heating (DH) policy: encouraged transition economies to improve the policy and regulatory framework for DH in order to attract investment and to stimulate the modernisation of the sector.
    • Co-managed an in-depth review of Ukraine’s energy policies.
    • Analysed Russia’s energy sector and identified the renewable energy potential, barriers to investment and possible strategies to overcome these barriers.
    • Authored or co-authored several IEA books, including “Renewables in Russia: from Opportunity to Reality”, "Coming in from the Cold: Improving District Heating Policy in Transition Economies", "Energy Policies of IEA Countries", etc

