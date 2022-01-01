Elena MERLE-BERAL

Senior energy expert with a solid understanding of renewable energy issues and a more general energy policy context
Entreprises
International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group)
- Senior energy expert
2011 - maintenant• Managing policy/regulatory activities on clean energy issues in Central Asia and South Caucasus Clean Energy Program and providing input to other IFC advisory projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and other regions;
• Leading technical assistance to Kazakhstan’s Government to improve the regulatory framework for RE and facilitate integration of RE into Kazakhstan’s power system and electricity market;
• Developing new business: identifying market opportunities and barriers to investment in RE, and designing technical assistance projects to address these barriers by working with Governments and private companies;
International Energy Agency (IEA)
- Various positions
2001 - 2011• Conducted in-depth reviews of energy policies of several IEA member countries
• Successfully coordinated IEA cooperation with Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and the Baltic States.
• Co-managed an IEA initiative on district heating (DH) policy: encouraged transition economies to improve the policy and regulatory framework for DH in order to attract investment and to stimulate the modernisation of the sector.
• Co-managed an in-depth review of Ukraine’s energy policies.
• Analysed Russia’s energy sector and identified the renewable energy potential, barriers to investment and possible strategies to overcome these barriers.
• Authored or co-authored several IEA books, including “Renewables in Russia: from Opportunity to Reality”, "Coming in from the Cold: Improving District Heating Policy in Transition Economies", "Energy Policies of IEA Countries", etc