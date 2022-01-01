Elena SUGRUE

Qualtrics
- Account Executive
Dublin
2013 - maintenant
Qualtrics is the world's leading enterprise survey technology provider. Qualtrics makes it easy to capture real-time customer, market and employee insights that inform data-driven business decisions. Enterprises, academic institutions, and government agencies rely on the Qualtrics platform to gather and understand customer satisfaction, NPS, customer experience, brand, market and employee feedback.
Founded in 2002, Qualtrics serves more than 5,000 enterprises worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100 and 96 of the top 100 business schools. For more information and a free trial, visit www.qualtrics.com.