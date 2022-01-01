Elena TION

Considerable risk culture and risk management experience. Deep knowledge of Basel 2 and Basel 3 regulations, CRD IV (regulation, COREP reporting and regulatory documents) as well as the UK, Swiss and Luxembourg regulation. Familiarity in attending Board meetings and committees. Very strong analytical and communication skills. Solid experience developing new and challenging projects in high-pressure situations, especially adept at finding solutions to complex or unexpected problems. Fluency in French, Italian and English. In-depth knowledge and experience of working with and managing people from different cultures.



Mes compétences :

Risk Management

Risk Assessment

Analyse de risque

Gestion du risque

Risque de crédit