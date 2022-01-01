Menu

Elena TION

En résumé

Considerable risk culture and risk management experience. Deep knowledge of Basel 2 and Basel 3 regulations, CRD IV (regulation, COREP reporting and regulatory documents) as well as the UK, Swiss and Luxembourg regulation. Familiarity in attending Board meetings and committees. Very strong analytical and communication skills. Solid experience developing new and challenging projects in high-pressure situations, especially adept at finding solutions to complex or unexpected problems. Fluency in French, Italian and English. In-depth knowledge and experience of working with and managing people from different cultures.

Mes compétences :
Risk Management
Risk Assessment
Analyse de risque
Gestion du risque
Risque de crédit

Entreprises

  • Persia International Bank PLC (London) - Chief Risk Officer

    2016 - maintenant As an Executive, authorised by the Bank of England (SMF4), the main responsibilities include:
    • Attending the Board’s and the Audit Committee’s meeting;
    • Being a member of the Risk and ALCO Committees as well as of steering committees on new projects;
    • Being a key person in developing the Bank’s risk strategy;
    • Developing, implementing and maintaining the Bank’s Risk Management Framework and (including Risk Appetite and Risk Culture);
    • Being responsible for ICAAP, ILAAP, RRP, Pillar 3 Disclosures, Risk Matrix documents and Regulatory Reporting (COREP and FSA returns) as well as for the related processes;
    • Performing regularly the analysis of the current financial, economic and political situation to identify any upcoming risk and design meaningful severe but plausible stress scenarios;
    • Supervising the drafting of policies and procedures on risk management related topics (i.e. Risk Management Framework policy, Risk Appetite Statement, Liquidity Risk policy, Large exposures policy etc.);
    • Supervising the development and maintenance of new and existing reporting (Recovery Plan indicators, Risk Appetite limits report, Early Warning Indicators etc.);
    • Provide advice to the Board, Committees and Senior Management on risk strategy, risk management, risk culture and regulatory topics;
    • Being a key person in the training programmes related to risk management, risk culture and regulatory topics.

  • PwC London - Senior Manager (Risk Department

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2016 - 2016 Advice to Banks and Investment Firms on risk management, risk culture and regulatory topics including:
    • Risk Management Framework;
    • ICAAP and ILAAP documents;
    • COREP regulatory returns.

  • Mazars - Manager Regulatory and compliance specialist) - Banking consulting(

    Paris La Défense 2014 - 2016 Regulatory and compliance advice to banks and investment firms, including:
    • Development and assessment of ICAAP and associated documents against UK and EU
    regulatory requirements;
    • Development and assessment of Recovery and Resolution Plans (RRP) against UK and EU regulatory requirements;
    • Assessment and advice on liquidity regulatory requirements and related documents (ILAA, Contingency Funding Plan (CFP))
    • Assessment and advice on FSA GABRIEL returns and COREP reporting preparation, and on their compliance with UK and EU regulatory requirements.

  • Italian Cooperative Credit Banks (BCC) - CRA Binasco, Milano (Italy) - Risk Manager

    2009 - 2012 • Designed and implemented an overall risk management strategy and process for the organization, reporting directly to the CEO, Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors.
    • Managed and executed ICAAP program (Basel II/III compliance, risk governance, risk assessment, risk reporting, and stress test) and liaised with Bank of Italy (Central Bank).
    • Developed and reviewed Risk Policies, leading teams composed of different division Chief Officers (CFO, Chief Credit Officer, Chief HR Officer, Chief Accounting Officer).
    • Ongoing contribution to strategic planning processes (scenario analysis and forecasting).

  • Business advisory company, Principality of Monaco - Analyst

    2008 - 2008 • Developed business plans for projects concerning renewable energies, Kyoto Protocol flexible mechanisms (compulsory offsetting) and green marketing (voluntary offsetting).
    • Scenario analysis: data acquisition and processing, summary reports creation.
    • Drafted articles for Economic magazines.

  • Italian Cooperative Credit Banks (BCC) – Fed. BCC FVG, Udine (Italy) - Junior Analyst

    2006 - 2008 • Statistical data processing and creation of reports for the CEO and Board of Directors.
    • Scenario analysis, Financial Statement and Profitability analysis.
    • Support activity to strategic planning documents drafting.

Formations

  • EDHEC Nice

    Nice 2012 - 2013 Global Business Trips:
    > Sustainable Development - Cape Town, South Africa
    > International Finance - London, UK

  • SDA Bocconi (Milano)

    Milano 2012 - 2012 DERIVATIVES & STRUCTURED PRODUCTS - • STRUCTURED PRODUCTS: Risk, Rewards, Valuation
    • DERIVATIVES. FUTURES, OPTIONS AND SWAPS.

  • Università Degli Studi Di UDINE (Udine)

    Udine 1999 - 2006 Master degree in Management & Economics

    Thesis topic: IAS and Banking Financial Statement. Structure and Accounting Standards.

