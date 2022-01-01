Menu

Eléna VIOLLEAU

GOUVIEUX

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lean Manufacturing
Logistique
Transport international

Entreprises

  • Mayotte Hospital - Supply chain optimization mission (part-time)

    2013 - maintenant - Pharmacy supply chain analysis and recommendations
    - Implementation of a supply method with new forecasts, purchasing policy and inventory management

  • Tongtai Infant Apparel Malaysia - Business developer ( internship)

    2013 - 2013 - Contacting New Wholesalers and overseas buyers to develop the business.
    - Organizing the e-marketing, e-communication, e-commerce to promote the global branding
    - Creating events and animations to improve the brand popularity.

  • Expeditors Montreal - Transportation agent ( internship)

    2012 - 2012 - Planning and implementation of orders and deliveries in east Canada by road
    - Customer services
    - Completing follow-ups on incoming shipments

  • Stef - Logistics Assistant ( student job)

    2011 - 2012 - Interface between customers and suppliers, warehouse, stocks and orders control
    - Brand accounting (Tropicana) : daily reporting

  • Brioni United Kingdom - Import-Export assistant (internship)

    2011 - 2011 - Importation operations monitoring and inventory management
    - Purchasing orders on an inter-company basis
    - Billing and delivery monitoring for export customers

  • AppliCad Australia - Commercial assistant (internship)

    2010 - 2010 - Aiding the establishment of the company in France , planning trade shows and website and flyers translation

Formations

Réseau