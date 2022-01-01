Eléna VIOLLEAU

2013 - maintenant- Pharmacy supply chain analysis and recommendations
- Implementation of a supply method with new forecasts, purchasing policy and inventory management
Tongtai Infant Apparel Malaysia
- Business developer ( internship)
2013 - 2013- Contacting New Wholesalers and overseas buyers to develop the business.
- Organizing the e-marketing, e-communication, e-commerce to promote the global branding
- Creating events and animations to improve the brand popularity.
Expeditors Montreal
- Transportation agent ( internship)
2012 - 2012- Planning and implementation of orders and deliveries in east Canada by road
- Customer services
- Completing follow-ups on incoming shipments
Stef
- Logistics Assistant ( student job)
2011 - 2012- Interface between customers and suppliers, warehouse, stocks and orders control
- Brand accounting (Tropicana) : daily reporting
Brioni United Kingdom
- Import-Export assistant (internship)
2011 - 2011- Importation operations monitoring and inventory management
- Purchasing orders on an inter-company basis
- Billing and delivery monitoring for export customers
AppliCad Australia
- Commercial assistant (internship)
2010 - 2010- Aiding the establishment of the company in France , planning trade shows and website and flyers translation