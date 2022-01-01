Eleonore ANGER

Hi, my name is Eleonore



I came back from New Zealand in August 2014

After working like an Au Pair in a family to improve my english, I'm now learning Design at the University.



I passed my Space Design Graduation, by myself ("Candidat libre") in June 2015.



I'm going to open my own company about glass jewels made by hand.

I've been to a short formation about how to create glass jewel and now it is my hobbby !

So creating my company about my hobby is for me a big challenge and happiness.



I'm open minded, curious and dynamic.

I do photography exhibition, and was Animation Responsable about an animation team.

I learned a lot about responsabilities, organisation and customers contact





I am available to talk about my project or other.

With best regards



Eléonore Anger





Mes compétences :

Autocad

Indesign CS5

Word

Photoshop CS5

Photographie