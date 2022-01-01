Menu

Eleonore ANGER

LYON

En résumé

Hi, my name is Eleonore

I came back from New Zealand in August 2014
After working like an Au Pair in a family to improve my english, I'm now learning Design at the University.

I passed my Space Design Graduation, by myself ("Candidat libre") in June 2015.

I'm going to open my own company about glass jewels made by hand.
I've been to a short formation about how to create glass jewel and now it is my hobbby !
So creating my company about my hobby is for me a big challenge and happiness.

I'm open minded, curious and dynamic.
I do photography exhibition, and was Animation Responsable about an animation team.
I learned a lot about responsabilities, organisation and customers contact


I am available to talk about my project or other.
With best regards

Eléonore Anger


Mes compétences :
Autocad
Indesign CS5
Word
Photoshop CS5
Photographie

Entreprises

  • Verres Rêvés - Créatrice de bijoux uniques en verre

    2016 - maintenant Autoentrepreneur en création de bijoux en verre.
    Travailler le verre est depuis toujours une passion, à laquelle j'ai pu suivre une courte formation de verre filé.

    Je désire allier passion et travail, c'est pourquoi j'ouvre mon entreprise de vente en ligne de bijoux créés de mes propres mains.

  • A domicile - Au Pair en Nouvelle Zélande

    2013 - 2014 Tavail en Nouvelle Zélande

    En charge de deux enfants de 4 et 6ans

    Langue parlée avec la famille : Anglais
    Responsabilités de la garde d'enfants, de la villas et de son entretien.

  • Fille au Pair en Finlande - Fille au pair

    2012 - 2012 Nourrice dans une famille de trois enfants (de 1an et demi à 5ans)
    Famille Franco-Finlandaise

    Approfondissement de l'anglais
    Découverte d'un pays
    Responsabilité des enfants
    Réalisation d'activité

  • Famille - Nourrice de 2 enfants en extra scolaire

    2011 - 2012 Nourrice au quotidien en extra scolaire
    Deux enfants de 6 et 9ans

    Aide aux devoirs
    Responsabilités de sorties
    Repas
    Couché

  • Centre Mille Loisirs - Responsable Animatrice pour enfants

    2011 - 2011 Responsable Animatrice d'une équipe de deux personnes
    Réalisation et organisation des sorties et activités pour enfant de 7 à 10ans
    Connaissance des normes de sécurité et effectifs d'enfants
    Travail avec des enfants handicapés

  • SASO Agencement - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Réalisation de plans d’exécution
    Relevés de mesures
    Suivis de chantiers
    Contact avec clients et architectes
    Lien avec l'atelier de menuiserie en direct
    Travaille sur AUTOCAD

    Très bon stage qui m'a beaucoup appris
    Avec satisfaction de l'entreprise

  • SER Construction - Stagiaire conducteur de travaux

    2007 - 2007 Suivis de chantier, réunions de chantier
    Réalisation de métrés
    En travaille continu avec un conducteur de travaux

Formations

  • Université De Nîmes - Unîmes

    Nîmes 2016 - maintenant Licence Professionnelle Oenotourisme et projet culturel

    Connaissance en Oenologie - Viticulture - Tourisme - Organisation et suivis de projets - Anglais + spécialité en oenologie

  • Candidate Libre

    / 2014 - 2015 BTS Design Espace

    Durant ma première année de faculté en Arts Appliqués, j'ai passé en parallèle le BTS Design d'Espace en candidat libre.

    Celui-ci étant validé, je poursuis mes études en Design

  • UNÎMES, Université Nîmes Vauban

    Nîmes 2014 - 2017 Licence

    - Création de maquettes, petits à grands formats, avec différents matériaux
    - Réflexions en design de produits, design graphique
    - Compétences acquises en InDesign - Photoshop - Illustrator
    - Travail avec différents médium
    - Analyse sémiotique, arts visuels, technique et société...

  • Ecole Privée En Enseignement Supérieur Des Arts Appliqués De Toulouse

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 BTS

    Acquis de compétences en design, croquis, suivis de projets
    Analyse d'un lieu, ses contraintes pour créer un dossier de recherches pour finaliser avec un projet final.
    Démarche auprès des habitants de la ville
    Projet professionnel traité tout au long de l'année : Valorisation d'un site archéologique.
    Le site est protégé par le patrimoine, d'origine Gallo-romain
    Informatique: PHOTOSHOP INDESI

  • Lycée Benoit Fourneyron

    St Etienne 2010 - 2012 Réalisation de plan techniques du sol au plafonds en passant par les mobilier.
    Connaissances des assemblages bois, planification de chantier, Normes de bâtiments

    informatique : AUTOCAD, WORD, EXCEL

  • Lycée Benoit Fourneyron

    St Etienne 2008 - 2010 BAC STI

    Acquis de connaissances en construction Génie civil
    Suivis et planning de chantier
    Réalisation de dalle, murs, coffrages béton armé

    Informatique : AUTOCAD

  • Lycée Benoit Fourneyron

    St Etienne 2006 - 2008 BEP Technique

    Connaissances des base architecturales telles que la planification de chantier, mécanique de résistances...

    Informatique : AUTOCAD

Réseau