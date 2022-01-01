Menu

Eléonore ASSAS

LIÈGE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VisualB
SQL
Matlab
LabVIEW
CATIA
ANSYS
Techniques de laboratoire

Entreprises

  • SCA Hygiene Products - Ingénieur Process

    2014 - maintenant - Project leader for several continuous improvement projects: Creping efficiency, tracking & mapping of process chemicals, introduction of plastic cores, Training for Flash Gordon yankee energy saving project, management of all environmental issues of the PM department's waters
    - Especially assigned to Paper Machine 2; C-Wrap designed for 1500rpm and speeded up to 1900rpm
    - Daily use of DDS methods
    - SAP updates for and renovation of the department's machinery
    - Redaction of CIL/CPE/MOP and follow-up of their implementation

  • Ecole Polytechnique - Master Thesis

    91128 PALAISEAU Cedex 2014 - 2014 Caractérisation de la biomécanique de la peau
    * Design et création d'un banc d'essai en traction biaxiale ;
    * Expériences in vitro sous microscopie SHG et analyse en DIC ;

  • GT Bionics - Assistant Ingénieur

    2013 - 2013 Projet EnerCage
    - Calibration de capteurs magnétiques, création d’un algorithme de localisation, expériences in vivo, présentations publiques hebdomadaires

  • Vishay Intertechnology - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 - Opératrice de tri, contrôle qualité, étude des conditions de travail
    - Relations avec sous-traitants (en anglais) en vue d’un audit qualité.

Formations

Réseau