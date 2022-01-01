Eléonore ASSAS

Mes compétences :
VisualB
SQL
Matlab
LabVIEW
CATIA
ANSYS
Techniques de laboratoire
Entreprises
SCA Hygiene Products
- Ingénieur Process
2014 - maintenant- Project leader for several continuous improvement projects: Creping efficiency, tracking & mapping of process chemicals, introduction of plastic cores, Training for Flash Gordon yankee energy saving project, management of all environmental issues of the PM department's waters
- Especially assigned to Paper Machine 2; C-Wrap designed for 1500rpm and speeded up to 1900rpm
- Daily use of DDS methods
- SAP updates for and renovation of the department's machinery
- Redaction of CIL/CPE/MOP and follow-up of their implementation
Ecole Polytechnique
- Master Thesis
91128 PALAISEAU Cedex2014 - 2014Caractérisation de la biomécanique de la peau
* Design et création d'un banc d'essai en traction biaxiale ;
* Expériences in vitro sous microscopie SHG et analyse en DIC ;
GT Bionics
- Assistant Ingénieur
2013 - 2013Projet EnerCage
- Calibration de capteurs magnétiques, création d’un algorithme de localisation, expériences in vivo, présentations publiques hebdomadaires
Vishay Intertechnology
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011- Opératrice de tri, contrôle qualité, étude des conditions de travail
- Relations avec sous-traitants (en anglais) en vue d’un audit qualité.