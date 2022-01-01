Menu

Eléonore LENGLART

PARIS

En résumé

- Business Development
- Marketing, Press, PR, Medias, Digital commmunication, social medias, e-PR, Event, Visual identity, Brand Content..
- Cosmetics, Fashion, Accessories, Luxury Goods Industry
- International background: 7 years in foreign countries: Brazil, Spain, USA & UK
- Mother tongue: French. Fluent in English, Spanish, Potuguese. Italian: beginner
- Open-minded, rigourous, autonomous, motivated, hard worker

Mes compétences :
Londres
Marketing
USA
Communication
Luxe
Brésil

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal - E-PR and PR Manager - La Roche-Posay Beauté, Sanoflore & SkinCeuticals

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant

  • L'Oréal - E-PR and PR Manager - Kérastase & Shu Uemura Art of Hair

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 - Events : New products range launches
    - Communication tools: Press Releases & contents
    - Partnerships and collaborations: Fashion Week, Spa Molitor, Kérastase Beauty salon…
    - Close relationship with journalists & influencers
    - Elaborating 2015 Business Strategy and Budget

  • L'Oréal - Communications Project Manager - l'Oréal Paris

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 I have been working at the DMI (Marketing International) of l'Oréal Paris (DPGP) for the famous international event: Cannes Festival, where 28 of our spokespersons (Eva Longoria, Blake Lively, Madame Inès de la Fressange, Zoe Saldana...) were attending.

    L'Oréal being the official sponsor of Cannes Film Festival since 17 years.

    - Managing all the suppliers : Events agency, PR agency, suppliers…
    - Organizing the schedule of 28 spokespersons attending Cannes Festival(ITWs, shoot..)
    - Coordinating the venue of all the « L’Oréal countries » with their journalists and local spokespersons
    - Managing the products stock/novelties for the experts and the makeup team
    - Management of the Workshop « Hair » and interviews of the expert Christophe Robin
    - Management of the budget

  • Louis Vuitton - Events Project Manager Assistant - Paris, France

    Paris 2013 - 2013 As an Events project manager assistant, my main goal is to manage time, people, and resources while ensuring successful Louis Vuitton events experiences.

    My objective:
    - Define the best events'strategies
    - Follow the objectives and respect the budget & the timing
    - Find the best suppliers and work closely with them to make sure that they respect Louis Vuitton requirement
    - Work with the Louis Vuitton Merchandising, Press, Marketing, Legal departments etc
    - Plan and oversee all aspects of the events from the conception of the initial idea to the last detail of the event

    Working at the headquarters also means:
    - Following & supervising the events around the world
    - Giving specific and clear guidelines for the Louis Vuitton International Events
    - Coordinating all the Louis Vuitton events around the world

    Events I have been working on:
    - Christmas PressDay/ Cruise PressDay/ Prefall PressDay in Paris
    - Timeless Muses exhibition in Tokyo
    - Charlotte Perriand exhibition in Miami

  • Gucci - Communication Manager Assistant - London, UK

    Paris 2012 - 2012 - Press Releases
    - Weekly Press Reports
    - Monthly Best Reports sent to the head office in Milan
    - Competitors Monitoring
    - Events Reports: Fashion Week, Festival de Cannes etc
    - VIP Assistant Coordinator

  • Cartier SA - Jewellery & High Jewellery Manager Assistant - London, UK

    Paris 2011 - 2012 - Realization of the New Jewellery Tariff Book
    - Weekly Stock Analysis
    - Management of the Novelties
    - Redaction of the Intern Jewellery News Letter
    - Assistant for Imports‐Exports
    - Creation of a Competition event for the sales Associates

  • VIVACOM-Events - Project Manager

    2010 - 2010 - Responsible for collaborating with stakeholders to define event project objectives, requirements, scope, timing, and budgets
    - Develop and manage event strategy
    - Coordinate all the event strategy, before, during and after the events

  • Association Humanitaire Mali-Mélo - Présidente

    2009 - 2010

Formations

  • NCSU (North Carolina State University) USA (Raleigh)

    Raleigh 2011 - 2011 6 months University exchange

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2010 - 2013 Msc Marketing International & Business Development

  • Universidad San Pablo CEU (Madrid)

    Madrid 2009 - 2009 6 months University exchange

  • ISTC - Institut Des Stratégies Et Techniques De Communication (University Catholic Of Lille) (Lille)

    Lille 2007 - 2010 Bachelor Diploma of Accountancy and specialization in communication

    Communication

  • Lycée Ecole Active Bilingue J Manuel

    Marcq En Baroeul 2004 - 2007 Baccalaureat literature section with honours

    Baccalauréat Littéraire Option Internationale - International School (French­‐English)

  • Lycée Pasteur, BRESIL (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 1999 - 2004 Bilingual School (French-­Portuguese)

Réseau