Eles MANDA

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Production musicale
staff assistance
manage entertainment
foyer management
Sector Development & assisting
Event Management
Bar Work
Adobe Audition

Entreprises

  • Appco Group - Business Sales Representative

    2014 - 2015 Sales Leadership for commercial products and services within a marketing company.
    Recruitment of staff and managing a team of 5/8 people.
    Business Sales Representative for Various Clients in Events & Residential.
    Sales achievement awards & Leadership excellence.

  • Funcsion - Manager - Music producer

    2013 - maintenant Leadership, Directorship, Research, Networking, Sector Development & assisting in artwork.
    Music Production, Music & Sound Samples using Logic Pro, Ableton Live, Adobe Audition.
    Understanding the business, assisting in producing and developing the business & financial plan
    Assisting in developing event/party, networking with musicians, dj's producers and promoters

  • EDN'LEGS - Assistant Promotion

    2011 - 2012 Marketing & Networking, Display & Distribution of Posters, Pamphlets and other promotion.
    Participation in a scheduled party which included barmaid work, artist & staff assistance.
    Voluntary promotion/bar work at parties in Ninkasi Kao, with artists Jamie Jones, Sishi Rosh,
    Maceo Plex, Kink and more.

Formations

  • Afocal Lyon

    Lyon 2011 - 2011 Animation Capacity Diploma

    This course included learning how to organize and manage entertainment and activities for groups
    of teenagers.

  • Collège AMPERE (Lyon)

    Lyon 2009 - 2013 Bachelors Degree

    I study as main subject; history and geography, economics, social sciences and mathematics.
    Other subjects included were English, Italian, Art and sport.

