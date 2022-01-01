Menu

Elfguira NIDHAL

HAMMAMET

En résumé

Responsable Administratif et Financier de PECISS

Entreprises

  • PECISS - Responsable Financier Comptable

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Sousse (Sousse)

    Sousse 2011 - 2014

Réseau