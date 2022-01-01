Elghalem ABDELHADI

Ingénieur de formation en Ingénierie Réseaux/Système Informatique,Certifier Microsoft 2003,2008 (MCSE, MCSA, MCP, MCTS,MCITP,MCEA) Actuellement je suis Administrator Résaux/System Informatique au sein de la société ATLAS PEINTURE, j’occupe tous ce qui est Gestion, Administration et déploiement des Réseaux/système Informatique...
http://abdelhadi.cv.fm
Mes compétences :
E-commerce
SQL
Informatique
ITIL
Gestion de projet
Active Directory
Microsoft SQL Server
Sage Adonix X3
Oracle
TSM
Pas de formation renseignée