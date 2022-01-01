Menu

Elghalem ABDELHADI

Москва

Ingénieur de formation en Ingénierie Réseaux/Système Informatique,Certifier Microsoft 2003,2008 (MCSE, MCSA, MCP, MCTS,MCITP,MCEA) Actuellement je suis Administrator Résaux/System Informatique au sein de la société ATLAS PEINTURE, j’occupe tous ce qui est Gestion, Administration et déploiement des Réseaux/système Informatique...

E-commerce
SQL
Informatique
ITIL
Gestion de projet
Active Directory
Microsoft SQL Server
Sage Adonix X3
Oracle
  • ATLAS PEINTURE - Administrateur Réseaux/Système Informatique

    Москва maintenant Administration des réseaux et des systèmes-Cisco-Windows 2003 server & Windows 2008 server -Linux

    Architecture et exploitation de solutions de messageries -Microsoft Exchange 2003,2007

    Solution de sauvegarde nt-buckup BackupExec

    Installation et configuration de des systèmes d’information-ISA SERVER 2004 – 2006

    Déploiement de l’annuaire Active Directory avec Windows 2003 Server

    Installation et configuration d’Exchange 2003/2007
