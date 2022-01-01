Menu

Elhadi GHALMI

ALGIERS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Magpharm - Chef de service transit

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ancienne Chambre De Commerce Alger (Aler Centre)

    Aler Centre 1990 - 1993 cordinateur transit

    taxation position tarifaire consulting etc.....

  • Alger Nord Notre Dame D Afrique Algerie (Alger)

    Alger 1974 - 1977 comptabilité

    mathématique

Réseau