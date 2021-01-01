Menu

Elias VALLEJO

  • Coordinateur informatique
  • Activecom
  • Coordinateur informatique

Strasbourg

En résumé

Elías - 34ans - liasoe.fr
Dev web, Graphics, UX-UI, Motion & Web-Design
Français, Anglais, Espagnol, Portugais

Entreprises

  • Activecom - Coordinateur informatique

    Technique | Strasbourg (67000) 2017 - maintenant Lead technique, web, suivi client
    Gestion de projets/tickets Jira, production et recettage
    Conception graphique et gestion de campagnes de SmartMailing
    Création de sites web WordPress, de vidéos, motion & sound-design
    Développement TWIG, PHP, HTML5, CSS3, jQuery

  • MJM Graphic Design - Formateur

    Strasbourg (67000) 2016 - maintenant Cours de développement, intégration & méthodologie web
    Développement Front-End HTML5, CSS3, jQuery
    Ergonomie & scénarios de navigation

  • L'Agence de Prod, Agence Atypiques, Groupe Valblor - Dev Web / Concept° Média

    2011 - 2015 Suivi & briefs clients, rétroplannings
    Gestion de prestataires & suivi de projet
    Intégration HTML5, CSS3, jQuery
    Flash ActionScript 3, motion & sound-design
    Création de PLV, affiches, et autres supports print

  • HDR Communications - Webdesigner

    Obernai 2011 - 2011 Création d’interfaces graphiques web et applications mobiles
    Animations flash ActionScript 3 (bandeaux pub, cartes interactives, etc...)

  • liasoe - Dev Web / Concept° Média (autoentreprise)

    2009 - maintenant Création de sites web WordPress
    Développement Front-End PHP, HTML5, CSS3, jQuery
    Création vidéo, motion & sound-design
    Identité visuelle, logo & charte graphique
    Packaging, cartes de visite, brochures & affiches

  • Laboratoires Robert Schwartz - Infographiste - concepteur multimédia

    2009 - 2010 Identités visuelles, packagings, brochures
    Diaporamas, administration web, animation, photo.

Formations

  • Apollo Formation

    Lyon 2014 - 2014 Prestashop Développeur

  • MJM Graphic Design

    Strasbourg 2009 - 2010 Certif. pro. Webdesigner (RNCP niv.2)
    Webdesign, conception multimédia
    Vice-major / Mention Bien

  • Université de Haute Alsace

    Mulhouse (68100) 2005 - 2008 DUT SRC (RNCP niv.3)
    Webdesign, conception multimédia

  • Lycée Louis Pasteur

    Strasbourg 2002 - 2005 Baccalauréat Littéraire spécialité Maths

Réseau