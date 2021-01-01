Elias VALLEJO

Technique | Strasbourg (67000)2017 - maintenantLead technique, web, suivi client
Gestion de projets/tickets Jira, production et recettage
Conception graphique et gestion de campagnes de SmartMailing
Création de sites web WordPress, de vidéos, motion & sound-design
Développement TWIG, PHP, HTML5, CSS3, jQuery
MJM Graphic Design
- Formateur
Strasbourg (67000)2016 - maintenantCours de développement, intégration & méthodologie web
Développement Front-End HTML5, CSS3, jQuery
Ergonomie & scénarios de navigation
L'Agence de Prod, Agence Atypiques, Groupe Valblor
- Dev Web / Concept° Média
2011 - 2015Suivi & briefs clients, rétroplannings
Gestion de prestataires & suivi de projet
Intégration HTML5, CSS3, jQuery
Flash ActionScript 3, motion & sound-design
Création de PLV, affiches, et autres supports print
HDR Communications
- Webdesigner
Obernai2011 - 2011Création d’interfaces graphiques web et applications mobiles
Animations flash ActionScript 3 (bandeaux pub, cartes interactives, etc...)
liasoe
- Dev Web / Concept° Média (autoentreprise)
2009 - maintenantCréation de sites web WordPress
Développement Front-End PHP, HTML5, CSS3, jQuery
Création vidéo, motion & sound-design
Identité visuelle, logo & charte graphique
Packaging, cartes de visite, brochures & affiches
Laboratoires Robert Schwartz
- Infographiste - concepteur multimédia