Elisabeth FALCK

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Brand Management
Maroquinerie
Suivi des fournisseurs
Management opérationnel
Luxe
Marketing opérationnel
Vente
Relation fournisseurs
Contrôle qualité
Marketing stratégique
Développement produit

Entreprises

  • Vestiaire Collective - Project Manager

    2014 - maintenant Business Development: Luxury e-buyer behaviour understanding: knowledge of luxury customer's behaviour & customer UX expectations.

    Project Manager – e-commerce front&back office
    > Project management & assessment: Operational process improvements/optimization
    • Guidance of current workflow to targeted workflow
    • Front and back office improvement

    Returns Manager: Business Unit set up.
    • Management, animation & training (10 agents)
    • Reporting & quotation of returned items
    • Set up policies/repayment methods with legal&finance

    Methods & side processes, logistics inbound flow management, workflow analysis/improvement:
    • Quality and logistics intelligence
    • Customer Service management

  • Hermès - After-Sale assistant, luxury bags department

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Leather goods quotation: analyze/quotation of repair, inbound flow management. Commercial &technical quotation BtoC. Quality follow up, hardware stock management.

     Technical skills: able to spot counterfeits, defective items. Able to rate, make a quotation of repairs on leather and hardware.
     Commercial skills in after-sale service/return policy
     Downstream view

  • Chloé - Raw material and hardware development manager

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Leather&hardware development: Able to development leather/hardware according to a demanding spec list. Able to coordinate with suppliers and building monitoring tools
     Upstream view

  • Hermès - Sale assistant - Student job

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Sales assistant - Internship for 7 months in London Bond street and Student job on saturday in Paris Faubourg - Luxury bags, wallets and saddlery
    -Inventory
    - Customer Service
    - Litigation management
    - Restocking

Formations

