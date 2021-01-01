Elisabeth FALCK

Project Manager – e-commerce front&back office
> Project management & assessment: Operational process improvements/optimization
• Guidance of current workflow to targeted workflow
• Front and back office improvement
Returns Manager: Business Unit set up.
• Management, animation & training (10 agents)
• Reporting & quotation of returned items
• Set up policies/repayment methods with legal&finance
Methods & side processes, logistics inbound flow management, workflow analysis/improvement:
• Quality and logistics intelligence
• Customer Service management
Hermès
- After-Sale assistant, luxury bags department
Technical skills: able to spot counterfeits, defective items. Able to rate, make a quotation of repairs on leather and hardware.
Commercial skills in after-sale service/return policy
Downstream view
Chloé
- Raw material and hardware development manager
Paris2013 - 2013Leather&hardware development: Able to development leather/hardware according to a demanding spec list. Able to coordinate with suppliers and building monitoring tools
Upstream view
Hermès
- Sale assistant - Student job
Paris2011 - 2013Sales assistant - Internship for 7 months in London Bond street and Student job on saturday in Paris Faubourg - Luxury bags, wallets and saddlery
-Inventory
- Customer Service
- Litigation management
- Restocking