Menu

Elisabeth VINCENOT

  • GROUPE SEB
  • CATEGORY LEADER "LOGISTICS"

Ecully

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GROUPE SEB - CATEGORY LEADER "LOGISTICS"

    Autre | Ecully 2016 - maintenant

  • GROUPE SEB - ACHETEUR MARCHE PRESTATIONS MARKETING

    Écully (69130) 2009 - 2016

  • CALOR - CHEF DE MARCHES INTERNATIONAL

    Lyon 1988 - 2009

Formations

  • IAE

    Grenoble 2010 - 2011 Master en Management Stratégique des Achats

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Reims 1984 - 1988 Marketing et Finances Internationales

    Cycle Franco Britannique - Londres : Double Diplome / BA EBA

  • Lycée Carnot (Dijon)

    Dijon 1973 - 1981 Lycéenne

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :