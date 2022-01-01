Retail
Elisabeth VINCENOT
Elisabeth VINCENOT
GROUPE SEB
CATEGORY LEADER "LOGISTICS"
Ecully
Entreprises
GROUPE SEB
- CATEGORY LEADER "LOGISTICS"
Autre | Ecully
2016 - maintenant
GROUPE SEB
- ACHETEUR MARCHE PRESTATIONS MARKETING
Écully (69130)
2009 - 2016
CALOR
- CHEF DE MARCHES INTERNATIONAL
Lyon
1988 - 2009
Formations
IAE
Grenoble
2010 - 2011
Master en Management Stratégique des Achats
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Reims
1984 - 1988
Marketing et Finances Internationales
Cycle Franco Britannique - Londres : Double Diplome / BA EBA
Lycée Carnot (Dijon)
Dijon
1973 - 1981
Lycéenne
Réseau
Abdel E.
Audrey JORIS GARNIER
Cathy-Anne LEBRUN
Daniele COLLARI
Françoise TOINARD
Giacomo ZUCCHI
Jean Francois BRUN
Michel DE SIQUEIRA
Pierre HERIAUT
Sophie LEMERCIER
