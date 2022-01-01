Retail
Elise NACER-KHODJA
Elise NACER-KHODJA
BREHAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Olmix
- Technical Service Manager South America
BREHAN
2016 - maintenant
Groupe InVivo
- Chef produit additif NEOVIA
Paris
2013 - 2015
Formations
ESITPA
Mont Saint Aignan
2008 - 2013
Ingénieur en Agriculture
Réseau
Charlotte PEYRONNET
Claire JÉRÔME
Florent AUBRY
Geoffroy BELHENNICHE
Odile BURGUIN
Stanislas BOULANGER
Thomas LEPILLEUR
Valentin THENEAU
