Elodie BAILLACHE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • Technivap - Assistante commerciale

    2019 - maintenant (3 mois) Technivap Mery sur Oise (95)

  • Chedeville lelandais - Assistante commercial

    2018 - 2019 (4 mois) Chedeville Lelandais Ezanville(95)

  • Val d ubaye - Employé collectivé

    2017 - 2017 (4 mois) Centre de vacances Baratier (05)

  • C&A Chambly - Conseillère de vente

    2010 - 2017

  • La halle - Conseillère de vente

    Paris 2008 - 2010

  • Styleco - Conseillère de vente

    2003 - 2005 (2 ans) Urban Wear/Styleco Embrun (05)

Formations

  • IFOCOP

    Eragny 2018 - 2018 Obtention d un diplôme de niveau 3

    Chargée de développement Commercial -Obtention du

