Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elodie BAILLACHE
Ajouter
Elodie BAILLACHE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Entreprises
Technivap
- Assistante commerciale
2019 - maintenant
(3 mois) Technivap Mery sur Oise (95)
Chedeville lelandais
- Assistante commercial
2018 - 2019
(4 mois) Chedeville Lelandais Ezanville(95)
Val d ubaye
- Employé collectivé
2017 - 2017
(4 mois) Centre de vacances Baratier (05)
C&A Chambly
- Conseillère de vente
2010 - 2017
La halle
- Conseillère de vente
Paris
2008 - 2010
Styleco
- Conseillère de vente
2003 - 2005
(2 ans) Urban Wear/Styleco Embrun (05)
Formations
IFOCOP
Eragny
2018 - 2018
Obtention d un diplôme de niveau 3
Chargée de développement Commercial -Obtention du
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z