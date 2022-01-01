Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elodie ROSSIGNOL
Ajouter
Elodie ROSSIGNOL
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ingénieur d'affaires
Entreprises
Groupe LOGICA - LOGICA TRAINING
- Ingénieur d'affaires
2010 - 2013
Ingénieur d'affaires Training IT
Altran
- Responsable formation Telecom/SI
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2004 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z