Menu

Elodie ROSSIGNOL

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Ingénieur d'affaires

Entreprises

  • Groupe LOGICA - LOGICA TRAINING - Ingénieur d'affaires

    2010 - 2013 Ingénieur d'affaires Training IT

  • Altran - Responsable formation Telecom/SI

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2004 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Annuaire des membres :