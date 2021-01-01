Retail
Elodie TONTI
Elodie TONTI
Nancy
Ressources humaines
ONF
- Gestionnaire RH
Nancy (54000)
2020 - maintenant
Collectivité Territoriale
- Gestionnaire RH
2012 - 2020
Cabinets de Recrutement
- Consultante en Recrutement
2009 - 2011
IVOIRE conseil
- Consultante Junior
Nancy
2008 - 2009
IAE
Nancy
2008 - 2009
M2 Audit des Ressources Humaines et Organisations
Anaïs PABST
Anne DE SOMER
Fabrice COLLOMB
Geoffroy GAVET
Guillaume BOYER
José FELIX
Laurent LE DIAGON
Laurent MEY
Philippe HEURTIER