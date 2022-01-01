Menu

Elsa BEDRUNES

Confident, friendly and reliable with a passion for customer service and communicating with people. I have a personality that lends itself to creating a friendly atmosphere which puts clients at ease. As a consummate professional I believe in being well presented and I enjoy all aspects of team work. After Graduating from ISCOM Paris, higher institute for communications and advertising, I am seeking a suitable entry level position within an exciting, ambitious and dynamic company that offers a good working environment as I feel this will fit with my career ambitions.

Mes compétences :
Suite office
Gestion de projet
Sphinx
Adobe

Entreprises

  • Smartbox / Smart&Co - Content Project Manager

    Courbevoie 2016 - 2016

  • Smartbox / Smart&Co - Production Manager

    Courbevoie 2016 - maintenant

  • Smartbox / Smart&Co - Content writer

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2015

  • Smartbox / Smart&Co - Sales executive

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2015 - Proactively seek out new opportunities with a pre-approved sourcing brief to agreed timescales
    - Manage a high number of outbound calls, qualify potential partners, create quotes and new partner accounts, co-ordinate and close sales
    - New partner generation across several locations in France
    - Identify, prospect, negotiate and implement commercial agreements
    - Gather and input accurate data into our CRM system
    - Represent the business with the highest degree of professionalism throughout the entire sales process through to closing
    - Meet and exceed individual targets set

  • Chez Max - Barista

    2014 - 2014 1- Immersion totale à Dublin dans le but de parfaire mon anglais
    2- Recherche active d'un emploi dans le domaine du Marketing à Dublin.

  • Agence BETWIN - Assistante chef de projet

    2013 - 2013 Accompagnement de l’équipe commerciale sur les différents sujets : compétitions, analyse du panel consommateur, réponses aux briefs, benchmarks concurrence, veille…
    Suivi opérationnel des dossiers (relation clients et prestataires).
    Participation aux brainstorming, brief et suivi de création.
    Recherche et gestion des partenariats et prestataires.

    Clients : Nintendo, Monceau Fleurs, Babybel, Kiri, Marie, Marionnaud, Playtex.

  • MEDIAPRISM - Assistante chef de projet

    2012 - 2012 Gestion de projets : suivi de planning, suivi de projets.
    Création : participation au brief créatif, suivi de création.
    Production : suivi d’exécution et de fabrication (chaîne graphique).
    Recherches concurrentielles gérées avec le directeur de clientèle pour la préparation des appels d’offres.

    Clients : Kawasaki, Nestlé, SEDIF, Agneau Presto.

  • Solutions in situ - Chargée de communication

    2012 - 2012 Jeune entreprise à l'esprit Start Up, solutions in situ est animée par le goût du challenge et une forte culture d'entreprise au service du client. ﻿

    Solutions in situ est un intermédiaire dans les relations commerciales entre les fournisseurs et les clients.
    C'est un centre de gestion commerciale de services et produits qui vise à devenir le réseau de référence dans les besoins quotidiens des consommateurs.

    - Réflexion sur la stratégie commerciale.
    - Mise en place de la stratégie de communication.
    - Réalisation de la charte graphique.
    - Réalisation des supports et outils de communication à destination des partenaires, distributeurs et clients. (cartes de visite, affiches de recrutement, book de formation...)
    - Réalisation et mise en forme du site Internet ( utilisation de 1&1 my website)
    - Organisation événementielle

  • Planning Familial - Projet professionnel BTS

    2011 - maintenant Organisation de la communication de l’évènement
    Création d’affiches et cartons d’invitations
    Réalisation du communiqué de presse et du dossier de partenariat

  • IUT2 Grenoble - Stage d'application : Assistante Communication

    2010 - 2010 Participation à la mise en place de la communication pour le salon de l’Etudiant
    Mise à jour du dossier presse
    Création carton d’invitation

  • Association culturelle Emmetrop - Stage d'application : Assistante Communication

    2010 - 2010 Réalisation d’affiches, prospection, accueil des artistes, mise en place de la programmation, réalisation d’une enquête de satisfaction.

  • Centr'imprim - Stage d'observation

    2010 - maintenant Découverte de la chaîne graphique

Formations

  • ISCOM MarketPub - Marketing et publicité

    Paris 2012 - 2013 4ème année validée




    Problématique du mémoire : «Comment optimiser la mémorisation d’un message publicitaire et ainsi favoriser la compétitivité des entreprises à visée internationale alors que le neuromarketing est interdit en France?»

    Directeur de mémoire : M. Gaël Allain

  • ISCOM

    Montpellier 2011 - 2012 3ème année Marketing Publicité

  • Lycée Emmanuel Mounier

    Grenoble 2009 - 2011 BTS

