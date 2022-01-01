Elsa BELPERCHE

Since January 2007: Citigroup, GTS Cash Implementations, Paris

Global Project manager in Cash management

Similar role to previous London role, working remotely from Paris offices.



June 2004 – December 2006: Citigroup, GTS Cash Implementations, London

Global Project manager in Cash management – Implementation of Global Cash solutions for major Corporates.

Closely working with the Sales, Product and Client delivery teams, successfully coordinates resources to ensure successful and timely implementation of cash management projects for EMEA Cash customers and their subsidiaries globally, for projects varying in scope and size.

Additional responsibilities include process improvements, training of new resources.



2001 – 2004: Citigroup, Account Documentation Unit, London



August 2003 – May 2004: Team leader, Documentation team

Following a restructuring of the Department, took over the new Imaging system process (Orbiflow) on top of existing role, managed a team of 8. Additional responsibilities and projects included:

· Integrating the new scanning process into the current process

· Collating daily MIS for the new Orbiflow system and develop improvements from data

· Training new staff into prior day to day role to ensure successful transition

· Being involved in the transition from the main ADU system to a new web based database

· Training internal customers on to Orbiflow (face to face meeting or via Netmeeting)

· Taking part in the GTS Consulting Group on behalf of the management



July 2002 – August 2003: Supervisor, Documentation team

Primarily responsible for the successful resolution of all incoming documentation queries into the department from internal customers. Additionally managed a team of 4 people in charge of EB entitlements, signature verification, deficient documentation and documentation queries. Major achievements include:

· Reducing the response time of internal customers from 3+ days to less than 48h, and in most cases within 24h

· Successfully reorganising the team to get the best from each staff member

· Collating weekly MIS for all roles of the teams and analysing them for management

· Providing assistance in the implementation of a new imaging system into the process (Orbiflow)

· Improvements to the general process: Drafting of a Defects Manual, creation of a standard signature verification form, communication to internal customers to avoid reoccurrence of issues

· Arranging cross training within the team and with the processing team to improve backup, cover and general understanding of the department



November 2001 – July 2002: Account Documentation Specialist (with French and German).

Processing role within the European Documentation Unit. Part of a team which successfully:

· Maintained the relevant systems for 700+ customer documents received per week

· Translated legal documentation for new customers

· Documented the process for internal reference, audit and training purposes

· Brought improvements to the process for quicker handling of the documentation (creation of a standard lodgement form, communication of the requirements to internal customers etc)

· Centralised the documentation of Lisbon and Luxembourg to London with no headcount increase

· Centralised the MIFT (Manual Instructions Funds Transfers) processes from the branches to Dublin (Brussels and Jersey)

· Provided training to new staff



2000 – 2001: Citigroup, Management team, Operations and Technology, London

Assistant manager for the Head of European Branch Operations & Technology.

In charge of everyday administrative duties for Senior Management, provided administrative and analytical assistance in various areas including:

· Compensation process and budget preparation

· MIS collation

· Organisation charts and span of control



Mes compétences :

Bilingual

Bilingual french english

Certified Project Manager

English

French

Manager

Microsoft Project

PMP

PMP Certified