Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Elsa CHANGEL
Ajouter
Elsa CHANGEL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Lycée Jean Perrin
Saint André
2018 - maintenant
Réseau
Chloe SINAYA
Devshi MARIAYE
Faranah FARIEL
Isabelle MOUSTADRANE
Kryss LEBRUN
Marion GERBANDIER
Matthieu GUSTAVIN
Morgane BENARD