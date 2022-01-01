Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Morgane BENARD
Ajouter
Morgane BENARD
SAINT ANDRÉ
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Saint-André
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chihuahua Pacific
- Vendeuse
2018 - 2018
Formations
Lycée Professionnel Jean Perrin (St Andre)
St Andre
2018 - maintenant
Réseau
Chloe SINAYA
Devshi MARIAYE
Elsa CHANGEL
Faranah FARIEL
Hashley COLLET
Isabelle MOUSTADRANE
Kryss LEBRUN
Marion GERBANDIER
Matthieu GUSTAVIN