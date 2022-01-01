Menu

Elsa FERNANDEZ

En résumé

Dynamique, rigoureuse , aimant les défis

Entreprises

  • sarl boutin - Secretaire / assistante

    2015 - 2016 Devis
    Factures
    Relation clientèle

  • restaurant - Creation d'entreprise

    2014 - 2015

  • aldi marche - Responsable de secteur

    2010 - 2014 Audit magasins

  • aldi marche - Responsable magasin

    2009 - 2010

  • aldi marche - Assistante magasin

    2008 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel