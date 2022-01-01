Retail
Elsa GERMAIN
Elsa GERMAIN
Lyon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Développement produit
matériaux
Recherche
Entreprises
Babolat
- Ingénieur Développement Produit
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
Mecaplast
- Ingénieur Recherche & Innovation
Clamart
2011 - 2012
Mecaplast
- Stage de fin d'études, service Recherche & Innovation
Clamart
2011 - 2011
McMaster University, Hamilton, CANADA
- Stagiaire, laboratoire de recherche
2010 - 2010
Formations
INSA De Lyon
Villeurbanne
2006 - 2011
