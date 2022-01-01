Elsa GOLEA

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Communication
Enseignement
Quadrilingue
Relationnel
Relationnel commercial
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
Epson Europe
- Tender Manager
levallois perret2012 - maintenant--> Co-ordinate tenders and special pricing/product requests for sales companies (EU7 + Russia)
--> Monitor Quotation budget and communicate with regions so that it is managed properly with the balance of maximizing the sales
--> Gather and consolidate enrichment information in preparation of Rolling Forecast cycle
--> Maintain tender lists to enable analysis of competitive pricing in tenders as well as proper supply chain management plan
--> Responsible for continuous improvement of business processes relating to special pricing tools with a view to increasing sales competitiveness and making the proper communication with sales regions, and Business Units
--> Responsible for communication and training of Epson special pricing tools where appropriate
Multiposting
- International key account manager
Paris2012 - 2012--> Creating and developing an international client portfolio (companies, recruiting and consulting firms)
--> Managing the whole sales cycle (prospection, presenting the offer and the tool, negotiating, writing the offer, signing the contract, retaining the customer and growing of the cooperation)
--> Implementing projects related to the improvement of the tool for international client (adapting to market specificities, suggest adapted technological improvement)
--> Managing relationships with partners (ATS, Communication agencies, etc…)
Société Générale
- Junior Relationship Manager (Germany/Austria/Switzerland)
PARIS2010 - 2011--> Commercial and strategic analysis of a portfolio of German, Swiss and Austrian clients and prospects to support Senior Bankers to strengthen and develop business opportunities
--> Providing pitch documents, information & research on the German, swiss and Austrian markets and press reviews for clients meetings
--> Participating in clients meetings – daily contacts with clients
--> Participating in the elaboration of our internal strategy vis-à-vis clients (business plan, specific surveys, etc.).
--> Taking part in financial set-ups for deals involving several business lines, mainly for strategic acquisition financing and bond issues.
--> Structuring and implementing bilateral and syndicated loans (origination, calculation of deal profitability, implementation of new transactions, follow-up of covenants, collaterals, drawdowns).
--> Reviewing and managing NBI (Net Banking Income), RWA (Risk-Weighted Assets) and client database.
Credit Analyst
Société Générale
- Credit Analyst (Germany/Austria/Switzerland)
PARIS2008 - 2010--> Analyzing and assessing the credit risk on German, Swiss and Austrian companies for various kind of transactions.
--> Analyzing the counterparty risk (market, sector & peer analysis – financial analysis, cash flow projection) to assess the companies’ creditworthiness and to attribute internal ratings.
--> Exposure and concentration risk management.
Société Générale
- Relationship manager junior for small-and mid-sized enterprises
PARIS2006 - 2008--> Identifying the companies’ financial needs and the appropriate financial strategy.
--> Meeting customers for annual reviews or to present them financial products.
--> Analyzing and assessing the risk related to client or prospect counterparties and transactions.
--> Management of the daily exposure and taking care of daily customer’s requests.
--> Prospection of new clients.