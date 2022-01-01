Menu

Elsa GOLEA

levallois perret

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Communication
Enseignement
Quadrilingue
Relationnel
Relationnel commercial
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Epson Europe - Tender Manager

    levallois perret 2012 - maintenant --> Co-ordinate tenders and special pricing/product requests for sales companies (EU7 + Russia)
    --> Monitor Quotation budget and communicate with regions so that it is managed properly with the balance of maximizing the sales
    --> Gather and consolidate enrichment information in preparation of Rolling Forecast cycle
    --> Maintain tender lists to enable analysis of competitive pricing in tenders as well as proper supply chain management plan
    --> Responsible for continuous improvement of business processes relating to special pricing tools with a view to increasing sales competitiveness and making the proper communication with sales regions, and Business Units
    --> Responsible for communication and training of Epson special pricing tools where appropriate

  • Multiposting - International key account manager

    Paris 2012 - 2012 --> Creating and developing an international client portfolio (companies, recruiting and consulting firms)
    --> Managing the whole sales cycle (prospection, presenting the offer and the tool, negotiating, writing the offer, signing the contract, retaining the customer and growing of the cooperation)
    --> Implementing projects related to the improvement of the tool for international client (adapting to market specificities, suggest adapted technological improvement)
    --> Managing relationships with partners (ATS, Communication agencies, etc…)

  • Société Générale - Junior Relationship Manager (Germany/Austria/Switzerland)

    PARIS 2010 - 2011 --> Commercial and strategic analysis of a portfolio of German, Swiss and Austrian clients and prospects to support Senior Bankers to strengthen and develop business opportunities
    --> Providing pitch documents, information & research on the German, swiss and Austrian markets and press reviews for clients meetings
    --> Participating in clients meetings – daily contacts with clients
    --> Participating in the elaboration of our internal strategy vis-à-vis clients (business plan, specific surveys, etc.).
    --> Taking part in financial set-ups for deals involving several business lines, mainly for strategic acquisition financing and bond issues.
    --> Structuring and implementing bilateral and syndicated loans (origination, calculation of deal profitability, implementation of new transactions, follow-up of covenants, collaterals, drawdowns).
    --> Reviewing and managing NBI (Net Banking Income), RWA (Risk-Weighted Assets) and client database.
    Credit Analyst

  • Société Générale - Credit Analyst (Germany/Austria/Switzerland)

    PARIS 2008 - 2010 --> Analyzing and assessing the credit risk on German, Swiss and Austrian companies for various kind of transactions.
    --> Analyzing the counterparty risk (market, sector & peer analysis – financial analysis, cash flow projection) to assess the companies’ creditworthiness and to attribute internal ratings.
    --> Exposure and concentration risk management.

  • Société Générale - Relationship manager junior for small-and mid-sized enterprises

    PARIS 2006 - 2008 --> Identifying the companies’ financial needs and the appropriate financial strategy.
    --> Meeting customers for annual reviews or to present them financial products.
    --> Analyzing and assessing the risk related to client or prospect counterparties and transactions.
    --> Management of the daily exposure and taking care of daily customer’s requests.
    --> Prospection of new clients.

Formations

  • Rouen Business School (ESC Rouen)

    2005 - 2008 Master

    Spécialisation en finance

Réseau