Elsa MORALES

ArcelorMittal
- Manager financement - Group Treasury
2015 - maintenant
Managing financing of subsidiaries of the Group, cash optimization, Trade Finance portfolio, capital
structure, WCR financing, leases, guarantee needs, credit lines negotiation and implementation.
Analyse the financing needs of the Group subsidiaries, financing proposals and implementation
Continuous follow up of the financial situation of subsidiaries and exposure assessment
Promote/review initiatives of Capex financing
Provide financial advisor to business and to other corporate functions (Tax, M&A, accounting)
Supervise the compliance of group’s subsidiaries
ArcelorMittal
- CFO, ArcelorMittal Global Purchasing
2011 - 2015
(AM Energy SCA, Sourcing SCA, Purchasing - centralised raw
material, energy supply/procurement companies),
* Managing financial risks and results of 3 legal entities ( $35bn) in Tier 1 of the Group and member of
management committee of related entities
* Creation of Global purchasing finance team in Luxembourg (treasury, controlling & account payables,
accounting), 19 people directly managed and one team in outsourced shared services
* Managerial accounting implementation (payables, receivables, hedging, margin) and upgrade of SAP
* Cash flow forecast implementation ;
* Trade finance: portfolio optimisation, 30% of improvement of DPO, relation with suppliers and banks ;
* Purchasing performance measurement (Ebitda savings and market advantage)
* FX and commodities/utilities exposure and hedge accounting documentation, Mark to market valuation
and recycling (FX, raw materials, electricity...)
* OBSC and Embedded derivatives assessment ;
* SGA report and analysis/tracking, improvement actions ;
* Relation with auditors & all stakeholders (internal and external) ;
* Tax support for transfer pricing ;
* Quality management implementation in finance ;
* Risk matrix for Sox, controls implementation and follow up ;
* Motivation/people leadership, 4 ``A'' as internal rating from Group accounting in 2013,2014 and 2015,
Finance team of the year 2012 from CFO world Luxembourg
* Finance leadership program within Arcelormittal (major of promotion and best improvement finance
project) and talent pipeline in Arcelormittal
ArcelorMittal
- Manager Strategy /analysis & reporting Middle/Front Office, Group Treasury
2008 - 2010
* 4 people directly managed ;
* FX, Rates & commodities exposure assessment, risk exposure mitigation, debt portfolio analysis and
optimisation (maturity, structure, FX), VAR model implementation, offset analysis, support for Group
treasury policy (training, compliance...), hedging proposal (strategic or short term), hedge accounting
documentation, efficiency testing
* Implementation of group treasury reporting, cash plan follow up
* Relation with financial auditors and Sox ;
* Support for Earnings release, annual accounts, 20F related to treasury topics
* Support for ISDA documentation implementation
ArcelorMittal
- Controlling Manager, ArcelorMittal Purchasing
2006 - 2008
* 4 people directly managed ;
* Integration/Merger of ArcelorMittal Purchasing controlling ($60bn);
* Implementation of synergy measurement & coordination with business sites;
* Measurement & purchasing performance follow-up. Integration of new entities & regional platforms;
* Training purchasing people for SAP tools, spend follow up/analysis and savings methodology;
* FX and commodities exposure to support hedging strategy and dealing room, support for efficiency
testing and cash flow hedge documentation;
* In charge of Reporting, Budget/Forecast/Actual/MY Plan/Account reconciliation, financial synthesis,
suppliers study/contracts/Embedded derivatives/Off Balance Sheet commitment/support for Risk
management.
ArcelorMittal
- Contrôleur de Gestion Achats
2004 - 2006
Purchasing performance measurement (>$30bn) including support for Raw material risk management;
to ensure the coherence of the suppliers actions plans/contracts/sites;
Set up of Reporting, Budget/Forecast/Actual, payables & payment terms follow-up, suppliers studies;
Deployment/Evolution of Purchasing Information System & purchasing nomenclature.
Arcelor Purchasing
- Controller
Montataire
2004 - 2006
* Purchasing performance measurement ( $30bn) including support for Raw material risk management;
to ensure the coherence of the suppliers actions plans/contracts/sites;
* Set up of Reporting, Budget/Forecast/Actual, payables & payment terms follow-up, suppliers studies;
* Deployment/Evolution of Purchasing Information System & purchasing nomenclature.
Imphy Alloys
- Industrial & Commercial Controller
2001 - 2004
* Controlling of Cold Rolling mill :
- set up of commercial controlling. Support for negotiations
- Coordination of action plans, set up of KPI and measurement of management gains, follow-up of
production costs, SGA & stocks;
- London metal exchange commodities hedging (nickel)
* Group Reporting, budget, plan, closing, consolidation, merger & acquisitions, contact with external
auditor; Investment study;
* Set up and deployment of Information System.
Pernod Ricard
- Financial Controller
PARIS
1998 - 2000
* reporting, budget, MY plan; margin analysis & report (margin optimisation), volumes control,
marketing spend & SGA tracking;
* stock reporting, cost production follow-up and analysis, CAPEX;
* merger & acquisition study ;
* Set up and deployment on Information System (Hyperion).
