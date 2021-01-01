Menu

Elsa MORALES

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analyse financière
Finance de marché
Financement de projet
Consolidation
Comptabilité
Corporate finance
Contrôle de gestion
Trésorerie
Gestion du risque
Commodities
Capital Expenditures
margin analysis
debt portfolio analysis
credit lines negotiation and implementation
analysis
Taxation
Tax support
Seagate Crystal
Scala Accounting
SAP BW BEx
SAP
Raw material risk management
Quality management implementation
Procurement
Middle Office
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Mergers & Acquisitions
LME
Implementation of synergy measurement & coordinati
Hyperion
Front Office
Embedded derivatives
Consolidations
Cash Flow Analysis
Business Objects
Bloomberg Software
Audit
Accounts Payable

Entreprises

  • ArcelorMittal - Manager financement - Group Treasury

    2015 - maintenant Managing financing of subsidiaries of the Group, cash optimization, Trade Finance portfolio, capital
    structure, WCR financing, leases, guarantee needs, credit lines negotiation and implementation.
    Analyse the financing needs of the Group subsidiaries, financing proposals and implementation
    Continuous follow up of the financial situation of subsidiaries and exposure assessment
    Promote/review initiatives of Capex financing
    Provide financial advisor to business and to other corporate functions (Tax, M&A, accounting)
    Supervise the compliance of group’s subsidiaries

  • ArcelorMittal - CFO, ArcelorMittal Global Purchasing

    2011 - 2015 (AM Energy SCA, Sourcing SCA, Purchasing - centralised raw
    material, energy supply/procurement companies),
    * Managing financial risks and results of 3 legal entities ( $35bn) in Tier 1 of the Group and member of
    management committee of related entities
    * Creation of Global purchasing finance team in Luxembourg (treasury, controlling & account payables,
    accounting), 19 people directly managed and one team in outsourced shared services
    * Managerial accounting implementation (payables, receivables, hedging, margin) and upgrade of SAP
    * Cash flow forecast implementation ;
    * Trade finance: portfolio optimisation, 30% of improvement of DPO, relation with suppliers and banks ;
    * Purchasing performance measurement (Ebitda savings and market advantage)
    * FX and commodities/utilities exposure and hedge accounting documentation, Mark to market valuation
    and recycling (FX, raw materials, electricity...)
    * OBSC and Embedded derivatives assessment ;
    * SGA report and analysis/tracking, improvement actions ;
    * Relation with auditors & all stakeholders (internal and external) ;
    * Tax support for transfer pricing ;
    * Quality management implementation in finance ;
    * Risk matrix for Sox, controls implementation and follow up ;
    * Motivation/people leadership, 4 ``A'' as internal rating from Group accounting in 2013,2014 and 2015,
    Finance team of the year 2012 from CFO world Luxembourg
    * Finance leadership program within Arcelormittal (major of promotion and best improvement finance
    project) and talent pipeline in Arcelormittal

  • ArcelorMittal - Directeur Financier - Sourcing/Purchasing

    2011 - 2015 ArcelorMittal Global Purchasing (centralised raw material, energy supply/procurement companies), Luxembourg: Managing financial risks and results of 3 legal entities (>$35bn) in Tier 1 of the Group and member of management committee of related entities
    19 people directly managed and one team in outsourced shared services
    Managerial accounting implementation (payables, receivables, hedging, margin) and upgrade of SAP
    Trade finance: portfolio optimisation, 30% of improvement of DPO, relation with suppliers and banks
    Purchasing performance measurement ;FX and commodities/utilities exposure and hedge accounting documentation, Mark to market valuation and recycling (FX, raw materials, electricity…)
    OBSC and Embedded derivatives assessment; Relation with auditors & all stakeholders (internal and external); Tax support for transfer pricing; Quality management implementation in finance; Sox, controls implementation

  • ArcelorMittal - Manager Strategy /analysis & reporting Middle/Front Office, Group Treasury

    2008 - 2010 * 4 people directly managed ;
    * FX, Rates & commodities exposure assessment, risk exposure mitigation, debt portfolio analysis and
    optimisation (maturity, structure, FX), VAR model implementation, offset analysis, support for Group
    treasury policy (training, compliance...), hedging proposal (strategic or short term), hedge accounting
    documentation, efficiency testing
    * Implementation of group treasury reporting, cash plan follow up
    * Relation with financial auditors and Sox ;
    * Support for Earnings release, annual accounts, 20F related to treasury topics

    * Support for ISDA documentation implementation

  • ArcelorMittal - Manager Strategy, analysis & reporting Middle/Front Office - Group Treasury

    2008 - 2010 4 people directly managed
    FX, Rates & commodities exposure assessment, risk exposure mitigation, debt portfolio analysis and
    optimisation (maturity, structure, FX), VAR model implementation, offset analysis, support for Group
    treasury policy (training, compliance…), hedging proposal (strategic or short term), hedge accounting
    documentation, efficiency testing
    Implementation of group treasury reporting, cash plan follow up
    Relation with financial auditors and Sox
    Support for Earnings release, annual accounts, 20F related to treasury topics
    Support for ISDA documentation implementation

  • ArcelorMittal - Controlling Manager, ArcelorMittal Purchasing

    2006 - 2008 * 4 people directly managed ;
    * Integration/Merger of ArcelorMittal Purchasing controlling ($60bn);

    * Implementation of synergy measurement & coordination with business sites;
    * Measurement & purchasing performance follow-up. Integration of new entities & regional platforms;
    * Training purchasing people for SAP tools, spend follow up/analysis and savings methodology;
    * FX and commodities exposure to support hedging strategy and dealing room, support for efficiency
    testing and cash flow hedge documentation;
    * In charge of Reporting, Budget/Forecast/Actual/MY Plan/Account reconciliation, financial synthesis,
    suppliers study/contracts/Embedded derivatives/Off Balance Sheet commitment/support for Risk
    management.

  • ArcelorMittal - Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Achats

    2006 - 2008 4 people directly managed
    Integration/Merger of ArcelorMittal Purchasing controlling ($60bn);
    Implementation of synergy measurement & coordination with business sites;
    Measurement & purchasing performance follow-up. Integration of new entities & regional platforms;
    Training purchasing people for SAP tools, spend follow up/analysis and savings methodology;
    FX and commodities exposure to support hedging strategy and dealing room, support for efficiency
    testing and cash flow hedge documentation;
    In charge of Reporting, Budget/Forecast/Actual/MY Plan/Account reconciliation, financial synthesis,
    suppliers study/contracts/Embedded derivatives/Off Balance Sheet commitment/support for Risk
    management.

  • ArcelorMittal - Contrôleur de Gestion Achats

    2004 - 2006 Purchasing performance measurement (>$30bn) including support for Raw material risk management;
    to ensure the coherence of the suppliers actions plans/contracts/sites;
    Set up of Reporting, Budget/Forecast/Actual, payables & payment terms follow-up, suppliers studies;
    Deployment/Evolution of Purchasing Information System & purchasing nomenclature.

  • Arcelor Purchasing - Controller

    Montataire 2004 - 2006 * Purchasing performance measurement ( $30bn) including support for Raw material risk management;
    to ensure the coherence of the suppliers actions plans/contracts/sites;
    * Set up of Reporting, Budget/Forecast/Actual, payables & payment terms follow-up, suppliers studies;
    * Deployment/Evolution of Purchasing Information System & purchasing nomenclature.

  • Imphy Alloys - Industrial & Commercial Controller

    2001 - 2004 * Controlling of Cold Rolling mill :
    - set up of commercial controlling. Support for negotiations
    - Coordination of action plans, set up of KPI and measurement of management gains, follow-up of
    production costs, SGA & stocks;
    - London metal exchange commodities hedging (nickel)
    * Group Reporting, budget, plan, closing, consolidation, merger & acquisitions, contact with external
    auditor; Investment study;
    * Set up and deployment of Information System.

  • ArcelorMittal - Contrôleur de gestion Industriel et Commercial

    2001 - 2004 Controlling of Cold Rolling mill :
    - set up of commercial controlling. Support for negotiations
    - Coordination of action plans, set up of KPI and measurement of management gains, follow-up of
    production costs, SGA & stocks;
    - London metal exchange commodities hedging (nickel)
    Group Reporting, budget, plan, closing, consolidation, merger & acquisitions, contact with external
    auditor; Investment study;
    Set up and deployment of Information System.

  • Pernod Ricard - Financial Controller

    PARIS 1998 - 2000 * reporting, budget, MY plan; margin analysis & report (margin optimisation), volumes control,
    marketing spend & SGA tracking;
    * stock reporting, cost production follow-up and analysis, CAPEX;
    * merger & acquisition study ;
    * Set up and deployment on Information System (Hyperion).

  • Pernod Ricard - Contrôleur Financier

    PARIS 1998 - 2000 Jan Becher - République Tchèque:
    reporting, budget, MY plan; margin analysis & report (margin optimisation), volumes control,
    marketing spend & SGA tracking;
    stock reporting, cost production follow-up and analysis, CAPEX;
    merger & acquisition study
    Set up and deployment on Information System (Hyperion).

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel