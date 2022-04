Elsa PAIRAUD

Used to working in diversified business environments (healthcare, energy, finance), I take part in projects' management, understand challenges and business objectives, design and roll-out associated transformation opportunities.



Specialties: operational excellence (L6S GreenBelt), project management, business process & risk approach, organizational restructuring, cost-cutting and optimization, strategy and business development.



Mes compétences :

Word

Excel

Photoshop

Traduction

Audit interne _ Procédures _ Manuel Qualité

Comptabilité analytique

Approche processus

Qualité

Consulting

Santé

Gestion de projet

PMO