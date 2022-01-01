Menu

Elsa PROUST

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • PRECICAST/BARBAS&PLAILLY - Responsable RH

    2015 - maintenant

  • Castorama - Responsable RH

    Templemars 2012 - 2015

  • Fnac - Responsable RH

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2008 - 2012

  • ADEFIM Région Centre - Chargée de mission formation

    Ivry sur Seine 2006 - 2008

  • MULTICOMPTA-interfinances - Chargée de recrutement

    2005 - 2005

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Chargée de Conception de support de Formation

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2005

Formations

  • IAE

    Poitiers 2004 - 2005 master 2 RH

  • IAE

    Poitiers 2002 - 2004 MSG

  • IUT GEA (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 2000 - 2002 DUT GEA

