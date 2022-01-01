Retail
Elsa PROUST
Ajouter
Elsa PROUST
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
PRECICAST/BARBAS&PLAILLY
- Responsable RH
2015 - maintenant
Castorama
- Responsable RH
Templemars
2012 - 2015
Fnac
- Responsable RH
IVRY SUR SEINE
2008 - 2012
ADEFIM Région Centre
- Chargée de mission formation
Ivry sur Seine
2006 - 2008
MULTICOMPTA-interfinances
- Chargée de recrutement
2005 - 2005
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Chargée de Conception de support de Formation
Rueil Malmaison
2005 - 2005
Formations
IAE
Poitiers
2004 - 2005
master 2 RH
IAE
Poitiers
2002 - 2004
MSG
IUT GEA (Poitiers)
Poitiers
2000 - 2002
DUT GEA
