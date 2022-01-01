Elvis NAWESSI

Menu

Organising safety meetings, Ensure PPE are used Correctly, Audit and Inspection, ensure procedures and implemented correctly

  • SIMS INTERNATIONAL S.A.R.L - HSSE CONSULTANT

    2011 - maintenant

  • CEPM INC (METALIC CONSTRUCTION for OIL FIELDS) - HSSE ADVISOR

    2008 - 2011 Write procedures, manage the HSE Management system, HSE Plan, Advanced Audit and Inspection, ensure Certification of hoisting and lifting accessories and monthly inspection, Training of employees, HSE Performance Monitoring, HSE meeting, PPE Management, Arrange for medical check up of all employees, accident/incident investigation and reporting, inspection of fire fighting equipments, do safety induction for new staff and visitors, conduct safefty drills 2008-2011

    Professional Skills

    Project HSE Rep. - 2008 - pre-fabrication and installation offshore a Well
    Protector and Platform Deck Extexsion on Charlie Plalform (PCC)
    Project HSE Rep. - 2008 - pre-fabrication and installation offshore piping for
    D.O.T and W.O.T temporal tanks on Juliet Platform and mounting
    of these tanks (Pecten - MOKOKO ABANA PRODUCTION UNIT)
    Project HSE Rep. - 2009 - Pre-fabrication and installation offshore of piping for
    Echo platform De-watering project (WEMCO)(PECTEN)
    Project HSE Rep. - 2009 - pre-fabrication of 2 Boat landing for TOTAL E&P

    Project HSE Rep. - 2010 - pre-fabrication and installation offshore of pipings
    for Golf platform De-watering (WEMCO)(PECTEN)
    Project HSE Rep. - 2010 - pre-fabrication of 2 deck extensions for Perenco
    Project HSE Rep. - 2011 - pre-fabrication of Well Protector and installation
    offshore on Alpha platform (on going)
    Project HSE Rep. - 2011 - pre-fabrication of piping for shut-Down PECTEN for
    ALPHA AND LIMA PLATFORM
    lutte incendie , gestes et postures , vérificateur échafaudage avec apave
    Permit to Work system training with Pecten Cameroon
    HSE Management System and Advanced audit with PCC

    take part in HSE Meetings organised by PCC, and Total

  • UNIVERSAL CONTRACTORS - HSSE Officer

    2004 - 2007 Organising safety meetings, Ensure PPE are used Correctly, Audit and Inspection, ensure procedures and implemented correctly 2004-2007

  • PARKLANDS (SOUTH AFRICA) - Teacher/Discipline Master

    2000 - 2003 Teaching, PTA Organising Committee, Discipline Master, Organised Weekly Teachers Meeting 2000-2003

Formations

  • Universe Computer (Dschang)

    Dschang 1999 - 1999 Microsoft Office 97 (Secretary Training)

