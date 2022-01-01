Elvis NAWESSI

Organising safety meetings, Ensure PPE are used Correctly, Audit and Inspection, ensure procedures and implemented correctly
Mes compétences :
CPC
Entreprises
SIMS INTERNATIONAL S.A.R.L
- HSSE CONSULTANT
2011 - maintenant
CEPM INC (METALIC CONSTRUCTION for OIL FIELDS)
- HSSE ADVISOR
2008 - 2011Write procedures, manage the HSE Management system, HSE Plan, Advanced Audit and Inspection, ensure Certification of hoisting and lifting accessories and monthly inspection, Training of employees, HSE Performance Monitoring, HSE meeting, PPE Management, Arrange for medical check up of all employees, accident/incident investigation and reporting, inspection of fire fighting equipments, do safety induction for new staff and visitors, conduct safefty drills 2008-2011
Professional Skills
Project HSE Rep. - 2008 - pre-fabrication and installation offshore a Well
Protector and Platform Deck Extexsion on Charlie Plalform (PCC)
Project HSE Rep. - 2008 - pre-fabrication and installation offshore piping for
D.O.T and W.O.T temporal tanks on Juliet Platform and mounting
of these tanks (Pecten - MOKOKO ABANA PRODUCTION UNIT)
Project HSE Rep. - 2009 - Pre-fabrication and installation offshore of piping for
Echo platform De-watering project (WEMCO)(PECTEN)
Project HSE Rep. - 2009 - pre-fabrication of 2 Boat landing for TOTAL E&P
Project HSE Rep. - 2010 - pre-fabrication and installation offshore of pipings
for Golf platform De-watering (WEMCO)(PECTEN)
Project HSE Rep. - 2010 - pre-fabrication of 2 deck extensions for Perenco
Project HSE Rep. - 2011 - pre-fabrication of Well Protector and installation
offshore on Alpha platform (on going)
Project HSE Rep. - 2011 - pre-fabrication of piping for shut-Down PECTEN for
ALPHA AND LIMA PLATFORM
lutte incendie , gestes et postures , vérificateur échafaudage avec apave
Permit to Work system training with Pecten Cameroon
HSE Management System and Advanced audit with PCC
take part in HSE Meetings organised by PCC, and Total
UNIVERSAL CONTRACTORS
- HSSE Officer
2004 - 2007Organising safety meetings, Ensure PPE are used Correctly, Audit and Inspection, ensure procedures and implemented correctly 2004-2007
PARKLANDS (SOUTH AFRICA)
- Teacher/Discipline Master