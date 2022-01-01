Retail
Elyafi ACHRAF
Elyafi ACHRAF
TANGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jobson Morocco
- Responsable d'exploitations
2015 - 2016
COMERG maroc
- Responsable maintenance
2008 - 2015
Gestion de la maintenance pour parc des Camion terminal KALMAR, Gestion d'equipes,.....
Formations
ISTA Tanger Free Zone (Tanger)
Tanger
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Abdel Jawad ABOUCHAIB
Ahmed FARAJ
Chakib BENMOUINA
El Mehdi HASSNY
Gérard SCHREPFER
Kaïs AYOUNI
Mousab ZMIZEM
Patrick VITEL
Rachid AMIMER
Siham JELOUAJE