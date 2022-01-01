Menu

Ilias OURDI

TANGIER

En résumé

• Problem solving and troubleshooting 
• Communication 
• Training and motivating team members 
• Organization and planning 
• Managing projects and teams
• Being customer oriented and courteous

Inspection, repair, maintenance, installation and modification of electrical and instrumentation equipment on the STS Cranes, Kalmar RTGs and BROMMA spreaders.

- Handling maintenance repairs and operations inventory.

- Complies with all loss prevention rules, policies and procedures.

- Maintaining a clean, orderly and hazard free work place.

- Maintaining an adequate supply of spare parts

- Good working Knowledge in PLC system such as Step 7 (Siemens) and logidyn (Converteam).

Mes compétences :
Programmation, diagnostic et câblage des API
Mécanique général
Electricité industrielle

Entreprises

  • Eurogate Tanger - Technicien de maintenance

    2008 - maintenant Technicien de maintenance au sein de la société Eurogate au port Tanger MED 1. Cranes, Kalmar RTG, Fantuzzi liffters,Bromma Spreaders: La maintenance corrective et preventive.

  • Atlas Bottling Company - Technicien Soutireur

    2007 - maintenant Réglage et maintenance des machines soutireuse et palettiseur.

Formations

  • ISTA (Tanger)

    Tanger 2005 - 2007 Technicien Specialisé

    Electromécanique des systèmes automatisé.

  • Lycée Technique Moulay Youssef (Tanger)

    Tanger 2003 - 2005 Bac en Electrotechnique

