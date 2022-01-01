Ilias OURDI

• Problem solving and troubleshooting
• Communication
• Training and motivating team members
• Organization and planning
• Managing projects and teams
• Being customer oriented and courteous
Inspection, repair, maintenance, installation and modification of electrical and instrumentation equipment on the STS Cranes, Kalmar RTGs and BROMMA spreaders.
- Handling maintenance repairs and operations inventory.
- Complies with all loss prevention rules, policies and procedures.
- Maintaining a clean, orderly and hazard free work place.
- Maintaining an adequate supply of spare parts
- Good working Knowledge in PLC system such as Step 7 (Siemens) and logidyn (Converteam).
Mes compétences :
Programmation, diagnostic et câblage des API
Mécanique général
Electricité industrielle