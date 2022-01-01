Menu

Elyes BEN ALI

TUNIS

En résumé

Risk Manager Sets on fire risk and special diverse risks and reinsurance
• Financial, accounting and legal Study of the risk sets on fire risk and other similarly risks
• Technical Analysis of the diverse risks bound (connected)
• Financial and accounting (countable) Study of Reinsurance contract

Treasury Risk Assistant
• Management of the counterparties risks (loan portfolios, participation and funds collection)
• Supervise the minimal requirements of credit notation
Project: Realize a prudential frame for the back office (the traders) to minimize transaction’s risks made with the counterparties.
Tools: download the market data from BLOOMBERG and REUTERS ICON
Manage the counterparties risk on SUMMIT


Mes compétences :
Analyse financière
Assurance
Gestion des projets
Négociation
Négociation et vente
Pédagogie
Projets techniques
Sens de la pédagogie
Vente
Gestion du risque

Entreprises

  • La Compagnie d'Assurance et de Réassurance Tuniso Européenne - Gestionnaire des risques assurables

    2012 - maintenant

  • Africain development bank - Treasury risk assistant

    2012 - 2012 •Gérer les risques des contreparties (des portefeuilles de prêt et des participations des autres fonds et banques).

    •Minimiser la probabilité des pertes financières et des perturbations des activités de la banque ou d’atteinte à sa réputation.

    •Déterminer les exigences minimales des notations de crédit
    •Mesurer l’atténuation des risques des contreparties

    Assurer un cadre prudentiel pour le Back office (les traders) afin de minimiser les risques de transactions effectuées avec les contreparties

  • Institut de formation administrative et comptable - Enseignant et formateur

    2009 - 2010 élaboration de cours du comptabilité analytique de gestion
    élaboration des séries des travaux dirigés

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2010 finance

    Master de Recherche sciences de gestion spécialité Finance
    Mémoire inscrite dans le cadre des anomalies boursières et les rendements anormaux

