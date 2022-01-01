Elyes BEN ALI

Risk Manager Sets on fire risk and special diverse risks and reinsurance
• Financial, accounting and legal Study of the risk sets on fire risk and other similarly risks
• Technical Analysis of the diverse risks bound (connected)
• Financial and accounting (countable) Study of Reinsurance contract
Treasury Risk Assistant
• Management of the counterparties risks (loan portfolios, participation and funds collection)
• Supervise the minimal requirements of credit notation
Project: Realize a prudential frame for the back office (the traders) to minimize transaction’s risks made with the counterparties.
Tools: download the market data from BLOOMBERG and REUTERS ICON
Manage the counterparties risk on SUMMIT
Mes compétences :
Analyse financière
Assurance
Gestion des projets
Négociation
Négociation et vente
Pédagogie
Projets techniques
Sens de la pédagogie
Vente
Gestion du risque