Elyes BEN ALI

Risk Manager Sets on fire risk and special diverse risks and reinsurance

• Financial, accounting and legal Study of the risk sets on fire risk and other similarly risks

• Technical Analysis of the diverse risks bound (connected)

• Financial and accounting (countable) Study of Reinsurance contract



Treasury Risk Assistant

• Management of the counterparties risks (loan portfolios, participation and funds collection)

• Supervise the minimal requirements of credit notation

Project: Realize a prudential frame for the back office (the traders) to minimize transaction’s risks made with the counterparties.

Tools: download the market data from BLOOMBERG and REUTERS ICON

Manage the counterparties risk on SUMMIT





Mes compétences :

Analyse financière

Assurance

Gestion des projets

Négociation

Négociation et vente

Pédagogie

Projets techniques

Sens de la pédagogie

Vente

Gestion du risque