Elyes CHERIF

Notre-Dame de Gravenchon1986 - 201130 years experience in Oil & Gas Downstream sector .
Director experienced in business management with a proven ability to impulse change, restructuring and developement.
Strongly result orientated, comfortable in difficult environments, creative with bottom line as focus.
Main areas of Expertise:
General Management, Restructuring, Sales and Marketing, Business Development, Strategy Implementation, customer service&logistics.
Key Skills:
• Broad perspective of organisation, business objectives, key operations.
• Understands local business goals/objectives and contexts.
• Understands impact of external developments on business and functional area.