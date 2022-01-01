Menu

Elyes KHIARI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
supervision of the print process and print staff
responsible for the advertisement
negotiations skills
management of the sales and distribution
distribution monitoring
direct coordination
communications skills
Website management
Responsible for Sales
Responsible for El Bayane newspaper
Quark Xpress
Marketing
Managerial Skills
Management of the sales and marketing department
Manage the team
Internal and external coordination and supervision
Excellent Team Leadership Experience
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • Innovation Business Network - Marketing Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Radio Kelma - Directeur Marketing & Commercial

    2015 - maintenant je supervise le service marketing et commercial

  • DIGICOM - Sales Manager

    2015 - 2015 Digicom, société spécialisée dans le domaine du digital média...

  • Radio Expressfm - Account Manager

    2014 - maintenant Tasks:
    Meet the needs of customers in a efficient way to weave a faithful network on the
    long term
    - Prepare the stages of the negotiation, negotiate the conventions of general
    conditions of sales, commercial and marketing
    - Collect informations about the product, the market, the competitors and the
    consumers
    - Develop a marketing approach adapted to the objectives of the company
    - Set up marketing measures to revitalize our commercial presence and promote
    the sale of our products
    - Develop loyalty of our customers by the implementation of a communication
    policy adapted to their agreements
    - To be the overlooked customer
    - Manage the team
    - Solve customers' problems by negotiation
    - Work in team
    - Make daily reports
    Treated clients technical claims ( internet access, synchronization) and commercial
    aspects ( promoting new offers, buying accessories )
    - Acquisition of communication skills ;
    - Prospecting, design and send mailing ;
    - Participation in the negociation

  • EXPRESSFM - Responsable Commercial

    2013 - maintenant

  • Attounssia Newspaper - Sales Manager

    2012 - 2013 Tasks:
    Management of the sales and marketing department of the print and the electronic
    versions of the newspaper.
    Management of the Newspaper website
    Circulation
    Responsible of commercial adds in the print and the electronic versions

    Print Production Manager, Attounissia Newspaper
    Tasks:
    Internal and external coordination and supervision of the entire print process: supervision of the print
    process and print staff, management of the sales and distribution's division and direct coordination with
    vendors.

  • El Bayane News Group - Head of the Sales Department

    2002 - 2011 Head of the Sales Department, El Bayane News Group,
    l'Industrie, du Commerce et de l'Artisanat
    Tasks :
    responsible for the advertisement, sales and subscriptions sections for the three
    subdivisions of El Bayane news group: El Bayane newspaper,
    TUNISIA ECONOMIC magazine and The Directory of TUNISIA ECONOMIC.
    Responsible for El Bayane newspaper printing and distribution in Tunisia and France.
    In charge of the DIRECTORY OF TUNISIA ECONOMIC : database updating and
    supervising of publicity and sales.

    Responsible for Sales and Distribution of EL BAYANE newspaper
    Tasks: Created a Sales Department for El Bayane news group.

    Responsible for Sale of the newspaper El Bayane
    Tasks: Started doing local marketing studies to improve sales of the newspaper
    according to different regions of the country and developed a work model for new and
    more efficient marketing strategies for sales and distribution monitoring.

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De Radès (Radès)

    Radès 1997 - 2002 Diplôme d'étude supérieur technologique

  • Lycée Ibn Rachick (Ezzahra)

    Ezzahra 1988 - 1997

