Elyes MEJRI

Full Stack Web and Mobile Developer , Ready for any new opportunities and challenges . I'm searching for an end of study internship for 6 months to 1 year , if anyone have an offer please contact me, and I remain of course at your disposal for any additional information.
You can take a look to my website : https//www.elyesmejri.com
Mes compétences :
Rasberry PI
Arduino
NativeScript
Développement iOS
Ajax
Android
LARAVEL
Symfony
JQuery
REST
XML
Conception UML
CSS3
HTML 5
TypeScript
JavaScript
SWIFT
JavaFX
Java EE
Java SE
C#
C
PL/SQL
SQLite
MySQL
SQL