Elyes MEJRI

Full Stack Web and Mobile Developer , Ready for any new opportunities and challenges . I'm searching for an end of study internship for 6 months to 1 year , if anyone have an offer please contact me, and I remain of course at your disposal for any additional information.



You can take a look to my website : https//www.elyesmejri.com



Mes compétences :

Rasberry PI

Arduino

NativeScript

Développement iOS

Ajax

Android

LARAVEL

Symfony

JQuery

REST

XML

Conception UML

CSS3

HTML 5

TypeScript

JavaScript

SWIFT

JavaFX

Java EE

Java SE

C#

C

PL/SQL

SQLite

MySQL

SQL