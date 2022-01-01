Menu

Elyes MEJRI

LA SOUKRA

En résumé

Full Stack Web and Mobile Developer , Ready for any new opportunities and challenges . I'm searching for an end of study internship for 6 months to 1 year , if anyone have an offer please contact me, and I remain of course at your disposal for any additional information.

You can take a look to my website : https//www.elyesmejri.com

Mes compétences :
Rasberry PI
Arduino
NativeScript
Développement iOS
Ajax
Android
LARAVEL
Symfony
JQuery
REST
XML
Conception UML
CSS3
HTML 5
TypeScript
JavaScript
SWIFT
JavaFX
Java EE
Java SE
C#
C
PL/SQL
SQLite
MySQL
SQL

Entreprises

  • Esprit mobile - IOS Developer

    2017 - 2017 Conception and development of an application which intended for each recent baccalaureate Tunisian student in order to help them choose their curriculum during his university orientation.

    Acquired skills : Swift, Alamofire, Cocoapods, AutoLayout, AlamofireImage, Charts/Realm

  • Wallah we can - IOT/WEB MANAGER

    2017 - 2017 This Project is a CNC farming Robot that can grow a variety of vegetable all in the same area at the same time while each plant is cared for in an optimized and automated way and needs a specific amount that based on its type its age and soil conditions the local weather and growing preferences.
    And Everything is controlled by a web and mobile application

    Acquired skills :Laravel 5, Web API, Arduino, Rasberry PI, CNC shield, Universal gcode Sender, Sensors

    Project Sponsorship and Context
    :https://www.facebook.com/lotfi.hamadi/videos/1109780839143258/
    Démo of the project :http://espritmobile.com/farming-robot/

  • Esprit mobile -  Android Developer

    2016 - 2017 In Android Environnent Also we made the same Context of the iOS application and here a link of the app in Google Play
    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.leaderscodes.tuniorientation.tn&hl=fr

    Acquired skills : Volley, Material Design, Google Maps, MPAndroidChart, Picasso, Social Media Api

  • Esprit mobile -  Back-end Developer

    2016 - 2017 Back office using Symfony framework for managing the content of the orientation application already mentioned

    Acquired skills : UML, Symfony, MYSQL

    here the link of the site : http://orientation.theleadercenter.tn/

  • 2MBH - Commercial Representative wholesale

    2015 - 2015 The objective of this mission is to develop our client file and to increase new customers
    Main Tasks:
    ● Identifying and soliciting potential clients Where applicable
    ●Conduct sales transactions using e-commerce
    ●Provide clients with a description or description of the benefits and uses of the property
    ● Assess and establish prices, credit or contract terms, warranties and delivery dates
    ●Communicate with clients after the sale or signing of contracts to resolve problems and follow up
    ●Read documentation on product innovations, competitors and market conditions, and act accordingly

  • CNI - Développeur Android

    2015 - 2015 This work joins within the framework of the fulfillment of a training course for the end of studies at the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Management of Nabeul. The training course took place in the National Center of Computer Sciences. The aim of our project is to create a new application that achieves the annual inventory of movable properties. Our application should ensure scanning the bar code of the property; saving the state of the property and registering the list of properties. Thus, by using our application the constraints related to time and equipment are solved.

    Acquired skills : XML, Activity, Fragment, UML, SQLite, Bibliotheque Zxing

  • 2MBH - Seller Commerce in detail

    2014 - 2014 My main tasks is:
    ●Welcome customers and discuss details of the transaction.
    ● Determine the method of payment, prepare invoices and any other required documents.
    ●Prepare merchandise displays.
    ● Maintain an internal accounting system.

Formations

  • ESPRIT - Ecole Supérieure Privée D'Ingénierie Et De Technologies (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - maintenant Software engineer

  • Faculté Des Sciences Économiques Et De Gestion De Nabeul (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2012 - 2015 Licence Fondamental

    Bachelor's Degree Computing Applied To Managment

  • Secondary School La Soukra (La Soukra)

    La Soukra 2009 - 2012 Baccalaureate

