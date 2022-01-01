Menu

Elyes SAHLI

TUNIS

En résumé

Chef de projet d'intégration/exploitation.
Expert Web Services Java/JEE Apache CXF, Axis, JaxWS, Oracle, Jboss et Weblogic.
Expert en hardware.
Maîtrise parfaite des langues: Français et Anglais (lu, parlé et écrit).
Certifié Oracle Sun Certified Java Programmer
Certifié TOEIC
Certifié Dell Certified System Expert.

Mes compétences :
Clustering
Web services
Design patterns
Hardware / software
Weblogic
UML
Oracle
RAID
Jboss
JAVA / J2EE
Intégration
Enterprise Application Integration
Pilotage d'activité
Exploitation informatique
Gestion de projet
Bash
Shell
Websphere
EKIP
SQL

Entreprises

  • Infolink - Chef de projet d'intégration (EXT)

    2014 - maintenant Chef de projet d'intégration à la DSI du Crédit-Agricole Leasing & Factoring (Montrouge):
    - Gestion des environnements d'intégration et des recette;
    - Pilotage de l'intégration/recette des projets et gestion des rafraîchissement des environnement;
    - Mise en intégration et en recette d'un périmètre d'une cinquantaine d'applications (exploitation/intégration);
    - Développement des outils d'automatisation de l'intégration, exploitation et rafraîchissement des environnements (Java / JEE / scripts SHELL bash, etc..)

  • Vermeg - I.T Consultant

    Tunis 2011 - 2014 - Conception et réalisation d’un portail web front-end pour les clients des institutions financières (dépositaires, banques centrales, intermédiaires en bourse, etc..), pour consulter la position, visualiser les opérations sur titres, envoyer des instructions d’achat, vente ou autres, ainsi que plusieurs autres fonctionnalités.

    - Développement des web services qui permettront l’accès à la solution financière Megara à partir d’un portail web pour le compte de la banque centrale de l’Autriche « Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft » et la banque centrale de l’Angleterre « Bank Of England ».

    - Conception et développement d’une application de monitoring, cette application sert à assurer le suivi des applications installées sur une plateforme donnée, suivre leur disponibilité ainsi que contrôler les fonctionnalités d’administration à distance (via web services) et réaliser des statistiques qui serviront de KPI (Key Performance Indicators).

  • HP Enterprise Services - Helpdesk Engineer

    Courtaboeuf 2010 - 2010 Helpdesk, Troubleshooting

  • Direct Phone Services - Agent de Service clientèle NRJ Mobile

    Albert 2008 - 2008 Assistance technique / SAV

  • Teleperformance - Agent de support technique N2

    Asnières sur Seine 2007 - 2007 Assistance technique FSI Orange & France Télécom

  • Dell - Expert Dell Inspiron laptops / Formateur

    MONTPELLIER 2006 - 2007 Helpdesk / Gestion d'équipe / Troubleshooting / SAV

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunis IAG (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2010 Maîtrise

  • Lycée Secondaire Cité Ibn Khaldoun (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2005 Baccalauréat

    Baccalauréat mention assez bien. Session Principale

