Elyes SAHLI

Chef de projet d'intégration/exploitation.

Expert Web Services Java/JEE Apache CXF, Axis, JaxWS, Oracle, Jboss et Weblogic.

Expert en hardware.

Maîtrise parfaite des langues: Français et Anglais (lu, parlé et écrit).

Certifié Oracle Sun Certified Java Programmer

Certifié TOEIC

Certifié Dell Certified System Expert.



Mes compétences :

Clustering

Web services

Design patterns

Hardware / software

Weblogic

UML

Oracle

RAID

Jboss

JAVA / J2EE

Intégration

Enterprise Application Integration

Pilotage d'activité

Exploitation informatique

Gestion de projet

Bash

Shell

Websphere

EKIP

SQL