Menu

Elyousfi ABDELHAK

AGADIR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ste strapex - Responsable commercial

    2003 - 2010

  • Ste strapex - Responsable commercial

    2003 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel