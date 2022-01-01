Emanuele LEONCINI

Mes compétences :
Mathématiques appliquées
Modélisation
Programmation informatique
Bio-Mathématiques
Entreprises
Harvard University
- Post-doctorant
2014 - maintenantIn May 2014, I have joined the department of Systems Biology of Harvard University (Boston, USA).
The aim of my post-doctoral project is to develop a mathematical framework to analyze noise at cellular level and to investigate fundamental mechanisms within cells. The work is conducted in an interdisciplinary and stimulating environment in strict cooperation with biologists of the lab.
INRA
- Post-doctorant
Paris2014 - 2014
INRA
- Doctorant
Paris2010 - 2013We propose to study the system of protein production in prokaryotes using the probabilistic mathematical framework developed for the study of networks of queues.
The system for protein production can be seen, in first approximation, as a random system producing many different pieces with highly variable amounts and in a very controlled fashion. The PhD project focuses on the investigation and mathematical analysis of the mechanisms governing this very specific production system.
The PhD work is conducted in cooperation with Inria Paris-Rocquencourt and INRA Jouy-en-Josas.
INRIA
- Internship
Le Chesnay2010 - 2010The internship was focused on the study of agent-based models. More in detail, I've worked on the analysis and extension of the Cellular Potts Model. Such extended model has been implemented and a C++ simulator has been coded.
I've then proceeded to a first comparaison of different agent-based models, in order to study the strengths and weaknesses of the specific model under analysis.