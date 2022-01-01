Menu

Emanuelle PASCOLO

Bruxelles

Senior executive with a wide range of experience and expertise across the biotech and pharmaceutical industries:
 - Significant experience in alliance management and business development
 - Strong communication skills and leadership
 - Extensive background in R&D operations and drug development
 - Deep scientific knowledge of disease biology in multiple therapeutic areas

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Innovation
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Commission Européenne - Expert Evaluator

    Bruxelles 2014 - 2016 Expert Evaluator for Horizon 2020 - SME Instrument and Fast Track to Innovation

  • Lucane Pharma - Strategic sourcing and Portfolio Management

    2012 - maintenant Business Development, alliance and project management, pharmaceutical development, orphan drug designations

  • Agence Nationale de la Recherche - Expert evaluator

    PARIS 12 2012 - 2014 Experte projets et business development, membre de comités, rapporteur

  • AP-HP - Head of Business development

    Paris 2007 - 2012 Member of executive, economic and scientific committees
    Innovation management: Assessment of new technologies (medicines, medical devices, diagnosis), identifying value propositions, Intellectual property strategies (patents, know-how, software), negotiations, licensing (negotiations of terms, drafting of deal documents, closing: more than 60 technologies licensed), start-up creation (14 new start-up ventures)
    Training of physicians for intellectual property and tech transfer

  • Self employed - Business Development consultant

    Mumbai 2005 - 2006

  • Biotech companies - Executive positions

    2002 - 2005 Management of an independent automation department (management of team, business partners relationships (chemical, pharmaceutical and food industries), and technology development)
    Business plan for an affiliated company in Germany

  • Boehringer Ingelheim - Project Manager

    Paris Cedex 13 1998 - 2002 - Scientific developments
    - Team management and training (in English and German)
    - Creation, organization and moderation of meetings

  • EMBL - Scientist

    1993 - 1997

Formations

