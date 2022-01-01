Menu

Emeline RONGET

Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Université Catholique de Lyon - Attachée d'information et de promotion

    Lyon 2010 - maintenant

  • Opticiens Torrilhon - Assistante de direction et de communication

    2009 - 2010

  • Expectra - Interim : assistante polyvalente (administration, communication..)

    Saint-Denis La Plaine Cedex 2009 - 2009

  • Handicap International - Chargée de communication

    Lyon 2004 - 2008

Formations

  • ISCPA Lyon (Lyon)

    Lyon 2002 - 2004 Master 1 Communication des Entreprises

  • IDRAC - SUP' DE COM

    Lyon 2000 - 2002 BTS communication des entreprises

Réseau