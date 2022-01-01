Retail
Emeline RONGET
Ajouter
Emeline RONGET
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Université Catholique de Lyon
- Attachée d'information et de promotion
Lyon
2010 - maintenant
Opticiens Torrilhon
- Assistante de direction et de communication
2009 - 2010
Expectra
- Interim : assistante polyvalente (administration, communication..)
Saint-Denis La Plaine Cedex
2009 - 2009
Handicap International
- Chargée de communication
Lyon
2004 - 2008
Formations
ISCPA Lyon (Lyon)
Lyon
2002 - 2004
Master 1 Communication des Entreprises
IDRAC - SUP' DE COM
Lyon
2000 - 2002
BTS communication des entreprises
